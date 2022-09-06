The second week of the Sun Preps volleyball season did not disappoint. With local teams battling each other, we saw two contests go to five sets and two hitters set career highs.

Throughout the week, some teams continued to succeed, others found their footing, while one continues to struggle for wins. Two weeks into the season, the identity of these teams and what we can expect from them is starting to take shape.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments