The second week of the Sun Preps volleyball season did not disappoint. With local teams battling each other, we saw two contests go to five sets and two hitters set career highs.
Throughout the week, some teams continued to succeed, others found their footing, while one continues to struggle for wins. Two weeks into the season, the identity of these teams and what we can expect from them is starting to take shape.
Port Charlotte begins again
The Lady Pirates are starting to feel it. After beginning the season 0-2, Port Charlotte defeated Sarasota and North Port, sweeping both. The Pirates’ new-found success was a drastic change from the team that won just one set a week earlier.
While Port Charlotte did not blow out the competition, their win over North Port in a tight contest, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21, was impressive.
Party of five
This past week many local teams played each other, and that made for some exciting competition, with two of those matches going to five sets.
North Port vs. DeSoto County: DeSoto defeated North Port, 3-2, on Aug. 30. Although North Port got out to a fast start, winning the first set, 25-16. DeSoto won the next two sets. With their backs against the wall, North Port won the fourth set, 25-22, to force a match into a fifth set for the second night in a row. There, the Bulldogs came out fast and were able to secure the victory, thanks to five blocks and three kills.
Lemon Bay vs. Charlotte: It’s rare that a match lives up to the hype, Thursday’s Mantas-Tarpons duel didn’t disappoint. The Tarpons entered 3-0 record for the first time since 2017 and had won 21 of the previous 29 meetings with Lemon Bay. However, two of those Manta wins came this past season.
Thursday, Lemon Bay won the first two sets and seemed to have momentum, but the Tarpons fought back in the third and fourth, as their offense got rolling. In those sets, the Tarpons challenged the Mantas, forcing them to defend their attack. Charlotte took those sets, 25-19 and 25-23.
In the decisive fifth set, the score was knotted at 7-7, but a kill by outside hitter Ocean Roth gave Lemon Bay a lead it would not relinquish. The Manta Rays won the fifth set, 15-11.
Charlotte tallied 52 kills while Lemon Bay collected 68. Roth led the way with a career-high 19.
A weekend to remember
After a weekend of competition at the Nike Tournament of Champions, the Lady Indians proved the sky is the limit for their potential.
Facing teams from around the country, the Indians defeated some heavy hitters. Venice swept Buford, Georgia, a team ranked the No. 23 nationally and a defending state champion. In their next match, Venice swept Spain Park, Alabama state champion.
After going 3-0, on the first day of competition, the Indians advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinals, where they lost three matches to finish 8th in the 32-team tournament.
Journal entries:
Charlotte: Hitter Abigail Willis, a sophomore, has played in all 15 sets for the Tarpons this season. So far Willis has 27 kills and 9 blocks. In Charlotte’s last game against Lemon Bay, Willis led the team with 13 kills.
Lemon Bay: Roth was named the Sun Preps Athlete of the Week. In Lemon Bay’s two games, Roth tallied 28 total kills. So far this season, Roth has 36 kills, and is tied with middle hitter Presley Engelauf for the team lead.
DeSoto: Outside hitter Samantha Hershberger, one of the team’s most consistent hitters, led the way for the Bulldogs in last week’s five-set win against North Port. She landed 16 total kills.
North Port: The Bobcats played three matches last week and went 1-2. Prior to losing two hard-fought matches against DeSoto County and Port Charlotte, the Bobcats picked up their first win of the season in a five-set affair against Parrish Community.
