The 2022 volleyball season is entering its final stretch, with district tournaments now less than a month away.
With roughly seven matches remaining (not including tournaments) for most of the area teams, now is the perfect time for us regroup and see where everyone stands.
Venice
The Indians are on a roll. Venice entered last week ranked No. 9 in the state by the FHSAA before rolling to three consecutive wins against Riverview and state powers Barron Collier and St. Thomas Aquinas. Now 12-3, their lone defeats have come against stout competition at the Nike Tournament of Champions.
The Indians have a strong, well-rounded team that can overpower and challenge any opponent. Some key players for Venice have been, libero Brighton Ferguson, outside hitter Summer Kohler, outside hitter Charley Goberville and middle hitter Leah Bartlett.
Charlotte
This season has been one to remember for Charlotte. So far, the Tarpons have a 13-1 record and won their first Gene Gorman Tournament Championship in four years. Their only loss of the season coming in a five-set battle against Lemon Bay.
Charlotte's front row players have shined. Key hitters that lead the attack are middle hitter Jalynn Gardner, who leads the team with 97 kills, middle hitter Abigail Willis, who has tallied 83 kills, and outside hitter Briana Bynoe, who has 75 kills.
Lemon Bay
The Manta Rays have been challenged this season, and not just by its opponents. There have been some injuries, which forced them to adjust their rotation and offensive scheme on the fly.
One key player the Mantas lost was outside hitter Maddie Googins, who broke her fibula before the team’s fifth game of the season. Still, the Mantas were 8-3 before losing five matches over the weekend in a high-power Tampa tournament.
Lemon Bay’s attack has remained consistent, as middle hitter Presley Engelauf leads the teams with 116 kills, while outside hitter Ocean Roth tallied 103 kills so far. Tori Medich, who was called on to fill in for Googins, has become a key piece in the Mantas’ attack, posting 44 kills.
DeSoto County
The Bulldogs have played tough opponents throughout the season and are now 12-7 after a 3-2 performance at a tournament over the weekend. Among those wins was a sweep of Port Charlotte.
DeSoto County's most notable achievement this season has been advancing to the gold bracket at the Gorman, a feat many teams in recent school history have not been able to accomplish.
Two key players for DeSoto have been outside hitter Samantha Hershberger and middle hitter Yahri Tyler. According to coach David Bremer, Hershberger is the team’s most consistent hitter. Tyler is the a freshman phenom. Tyler leads the team with 89 kills, followed by Hershberger's 86.
Port Charlotte
After starting the season 2-2, the Pirates are now 7-11, but there have been some bright spots. Outside hitter Nygeria Hart, who has tallied 64 kills this season, and outside hitter Tyler Evans have been steady.
North Port
The Bobcats had to integrate many new players with a new coach and the result has been a 4-12 record. First-year coach Jennica Thomas’ has said improving communication on the court has been the focus. Throughout the season, the Bobcats have battled and forced three games into the fifth set, winning one of those games.
Some of North Port's key players have been outside hitter Abby Backstrom, middle hitter Aaleeah Brennan, and outside hitter Leanaea Dennard.
