The Gene Gorman Tournament was the perfect way to cap off an action-packed week of volleyball.
Charlotte overpowered the competition and won its first Gorman title in four years. In addition to Charlotte, DeSoto County made its presence known as it advanced to the gold bracket and took home third place.
With the first half behind the seven Sun Preps-area teams, we will see which teams can carry over — or create — some momentum for the rest of the season.
Get ready, everyone, because we are half way there.
DeSoto-Charlotte rematch
Throughout the Gorman, Charlotte powered its way through the competition, sweeping three opponents in straight sets. Any thought that the Tarpons would sweep through DeSoto County on the way to the title match, was quickly erased.
In that gold bracket semifinal, the Tarpons won the first set, 25-13, but the second set is where things got interesting. With their backs to the wall, the Bulldogs fought back and challenged Charlotte.
DeSoto outside hitter Sam Hershberger and middle hitters Zeri and Yahri Tyler found a groove and the Bulldogs were able to overpower the Tarpons. The back-and-forth set was not decided until after it was tied 12-12. DeSoto posted six kills, and capitalized off four Charlotte errors to take it 25-21 and force a third.
The Tarpons came out firing and won that third set, 15-8. While the Bulldogs came up short against the Tarpons, they defeated Sarasota, 25-12, 25-19, to win third place.
DeSoto exceeded expectations by pulling within one set of reaching the Gorman title match. Bulldogs head coach David Bremer said he could not remember the last time his team made it into the gold bracket.
“That word ‘scrappy’ comes to mind,” Bremer said. “That used to be kind of our M.O. in earlier years when I coached. You like to hear that term. They are starting to get that.”
Fans of both teams won’t have to wait long for a rematch — Charlotte travels to DeSoto on Thursday night.
“We know we have got to pick up; they like to dink over our block a little bit,” Bremer said. “We have got to pick that up a little more and control it. Sometimes we pick it up, but we don’t control it really well. I thought throughout (the Gorman) we did okay blocking them and making them adjust, but sometimes we are a little late on the block. We are going to work on that.”
Journal Entries
Gorman All-Tournament Team: After their impressive play, three of local players earned All-Tournament Team honors: DeSoto County setter Brooke Zolkos, and Charlotte middle hitters Abigail Willis and Jalynn Gardner. Gardner was also named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, as Charlotte took home a $1,000 prize for the school’s scholarship fund.
Charlotte’s perfect week: The won seven straight matches last week. Perhaps more impressive: The Tarpons lost just two sets, one against Port Charlotte and DeSoto.
Charlotte enters this week with a 12-1 record. Head coach Michelle Dill is proud of where her team stands and said she is looking forward to the rest of the season.
“I love that we went 7-0 this week,” Dill said. “We’re heading into the second half of the year, which is a little more tougher of a schedule with Braden River, then we have Fort Myers and Lemon Bay.
“We have the Estero tournament, where we will meet a lot of tough competition, too. The second half of the season, we want a tough schedule. (It) gets us prepped and ready for when we go to districts.”
