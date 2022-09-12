Ocean Roth (4) makes a great dig to keep the volley alive during Lemon Bay's win against Port Charlotte last week. Lemon Bay adjusted its lineup after an injury to Maddie Googins, but managed to go undefeated in three matches.
Get ready everyone, this week is filled with volleyball, and you are not going to want to miss it.
The fourth week of the Sun Preps volleyball season is packed with six straight days of games. With many the area teams set to play each other, this week will be highlighted by the spiker version of the Peace River Rivalry game when Port Charlotte visits Charlotte on Wednesday night.
That isn’t all – the action will carry over into the weekend as Charlotte hosts the annual Gene Gorman Tournament, on Friday and Saturday.
Rest up, because we have a lot to look forward to.
Charlotte preps for Gorman
In every Gene Gorman Tournament, Charlotte aims for gold. While the team strives to earn some more hardware, the gold the Tarpons are talking about is the gold bracket.
After finishing the 2021 Gene Gorman Tournament in third place, Charlotte is eager to win it all in 2022. To achieve that goal, Charlotte coach Michelle Dill said her team needs to get out to a quick start on Friday, the opening night of the tournament.
“We always try to end up in the gold bracket,” Dill said. “We want to be in the top half of the teams that are here.
“Coming in, we play two matches, one at 4 p.m. and one at 6 p.m., so we want to secure those two wins."
This tournament is made up of an eight-team field, where teams will battle in two, four-team pools. DeSoto County and North Port are two other local teams in this year's field, along with Sarasota, Riverview, Riverdale, Ida Baker and Braden River.
You may notice one team missing: The reigning three-time Gorman champions, Seacrest Country Day School, will not participate in the tournament this year. That is good news for the Tarpons after the two teams met in the title match during four of the past seven years. Although the Tarpons’ biggest foe isn’t competing, they know winning the title will not be easy. Setter Alyssa Bentley said Charlotte plans to watch its opponents carefully.
“We study our opponents,” Bentley said. “We will watch their games. We will see what they are doing. Watch their games before our game, and just kinda get to know how they play their offense. How their defense is, and then we will go off of there.”
Bentley, a senior who has competed in the Gene Gorman for three consecutive years, said she always enjoys playing in the tournament. With many memories to pick from, Bentley had a tough time choosing her favorite. That said, she knows what her team needs to do to be successful.
“Working together, communication,” Bentley said. “Overall working together as a team. Just communicating. Playing our game, like everyone has a spot on the team. Everyone has a position, and should be playing it. If we all just play that, then we will be good.”
Journal Entries
Lemon Bay:When hitter Maddie Googins broke her left fibula last Tuesday, Lemon Bay had to make adjustments on the fly. Playing three games on consecutive nights, Lemon Bay coach Patrick Auer experimented with the team’s rotation and had right side hitter Tori Medich play in Googins' place. Medich excelled in her new role, landing 17 kills and one block through the three games.
Hitter Mackenzie Long was added to the Lemon Bay varsity roster before the team’s game against DeSoto last Thursday. Against the Bulldogs, Long played in all three sets and tallied four kills.
DeSoto County:In DeSoto’s home opener last Tuesday, the Bulldogs defeated Lake Placid, 3-0. With Lake Placid and DeSoto both a part of District 4A-8, the win gave the Bulldogs their first district win of the season. DeSoto hitters were on point and averaged 13.3 kills per set, its highest of the season. Middle hitter Yahri Tyler knocked down 12 kills and outside hitter Samantha Hershberger recorded 10 kills.
