Cutline 5 copy.jpg

Ocean Roth (4) makes a great dig to keep the volley alive during Lemon Bay's win against Port Charlotte last week. Lemon Bay adjusted its lineup after an injury to Maddie Googins, but managed to go undefeated in three matches.

 Tim Kern

Get ready everyone, this week is filled with volleyball, and you are not going to want to miss it.

The fourth week of the Sun Preps volleyball season is packed with six straight days of games. With many the area teams set to play each other, this week will be highlighted by the spiker version of the Peace River Rivalry game when Port Charlotte visits Charlotte on Wednesday night.


