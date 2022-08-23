With the new season just beginning, the excitement and optimism is apparent. Throughout the next two months of the season, it is inevitable that some teams will shine while others will stumble. To keep you updated on all of the stories surrounding our seven local teams, look here every Wednesday.
Living up to high expectations
The highest expectations are the most difficult to live up to. For Venice and Lemon Bay, two powerful teams coming off dominant seasons where each won more than 20 games, maintaining success will be the main mission.
What makes these two teams stick out among the competition are their hitters.
Some key players for the Manta Rays’ in their front row will be Presley Engelauf, Ocean Roth, and Taylor Orris.
Venice is being led by Charley Goberville,Jayda Lanham, Leah Bartlett and Hilary Hupp.
North Port's future
This offseason, North Port volleyball underwent some changes. With a new head coach Jennica Thomas at the helm and many new starters, this Bobcat squad is different.
We caught our first glimpse of the 2022 Bobcats on Monday night. In their first match of the season, North Port was swept by Sarasota in straight sets. In this contest, miscues and miscommunication seemed to be the downfall for the Bobcats.
The team will need to solidify their identity and create chemistry fast, as they face many tough opponents. In their first five matches of the season, North Port will play three local teams: Lemon Bay, DeSoto and Port Charlotte.
Familiar faces, new uniforms
After last season, two Imagine starters transferred schools and joined new teams. Tyler Evans, an outside hitter and setter, joined Port Charlotte. Meanwhile, Summer Kohler, an outside hitter and setter, joined Venice. Although the volleyball season is just getting started, these two have already left an impact on their new teams.
Pirates head coach Julie White named Evans as one of her team's three captains. In addition to her leadership, Evans plays a key role in the Pirates offense. In the Pirates' preseason matches, Evans helped run the offense and took hits as the teams’ setter and outside hitter.
Last season at Imagine, Evans excelled on the court, recording 59 aces, 192 digs and 185 kills. If Evans’ offensive display continues, she will give the Pirates' attack a boost.
Kohler was an offensive weapon for the Sharks, posting 162 kills, 48 aces and 284 assists in 2021. Kohler has already left an impression on Venice head coach Brian Wheatley. He believes Kohler’s leadership and multi-dimensional play makes her a great addition to the Indians.
Key journal entries
North Port: In the Bobcats' first match of the season, Abby Backstrom, an outside hitter, recorded two aces, two kills and five digs.
Along with Backstrom, Bobcats’ Tatiana Harker-Barnes recorded three aces against Sarasota.
Charlotte: Jalynn Gardner, the team’s middle hitter, will play a key role in the Tarpons offense this season. In the preseason, Gardner played in two sets, recording 6 kills and 3 solo blocks.
Port Charlotte: White has named her 2022 Lady Pirates’ captains. Those leaders are three seniors, Morgan Willis, libero, outside hitter, Tyler Evans, setter, outside hitter, and hitter Jaylyn Drennon.
Upcoming matches
With an influx of talented players taking the court in our area, there are four games going on this Thursday night that you are not going to want to miss:
