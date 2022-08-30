The first week of the 2022 volleyball regular season is in the books. With all seven of our local teams serving it up, some teams have jumped out to a quick start.
Throughout the week, we caught a glimpse of these teams, which gave us insight into what to expect the rest of the season. Here are the storylines and players that emerged:
Roll Tarpons roll
For the first time since 2019, the Lady Tarpons have won their first two matches of the season. The Tarpons will look to maintain that momentum throughout the rest of the season.
After defeating Riverview, 3-1, to open the season, Charlotte’s hitters exhausted DeSoto County in a sweep at home. This early success has left the Tarpons and head coach Michelle Dill dancing, literally just check out their Tik Tok.
Why has Charlotte’s offense shined early this season?
Charlotte has a dynamic duo. Those game-changers are middle hitter Jalynn Gardner and outside hitter Briana Bynoe. In the first two games, Gardner and Bynoe have combined for 34 kills – 18 posted by Gardner and 16 by Bynoe. The duo also has a combined 16 blocks.
Having Gardner and Bynoe positioned next to each other on the court has been special for each. Gardner said she loves playing alongside Bynoe, because she knows Bynoe will always be there to get the ball if she can’t. Even though the Tarpons’ season has only just begun, it will be fun to see if their offense can continue overpowering the competition.
DeSoto freshman on the rise
The Bulldogs have a new middle hitter that may just change their game.
Freshman middle hitter Yahri Tyler is one to watch this season. In the Bulldogs two games so far this season,
Tyler’s presence in the middle has had an impact on her team’s offense and defense. Tyler averages 2.8 kills per set, has 17 total kills and 4 blocks. Not only is Tyler the team’s newest starter, her connection with one of the team’s outside hitters goes deeper: Tyler is playing alongside her sister, Zeri Tyler.
With a long prep career just under way, keep an eye out for Tyler, as she will be a key member of the Bulldog offense for years to come.
Venice outpaces competition
The Lady Indians have not skipped a beat.
Venice opened the season this past week by sweeping Sarasota and Riverview. Two key players for Venice have been sophomore outside hitters Summer Kohler and Charley Goberville. Both have commanded the court and showcased their talent. After two games, Kohler already has 23 total kills, and Goberville has 18. While the Lady Indians have eclipsed the competition so far, this week will provided a stiff test. Venice traveled to Tampa Prep on Tuesday and will be competing in the Nike Tournament of Champions this weekend in Wesley Chapel.
The results of those games will tell us a lot about what the Indians are made of.
Journal entries
Charlotte: Gardner is a key player for the Tarpons. So far this season, Gardner leads her team in many offensive categories. She averages 2.6 kills per set, has 12 total blocks, and 18 total kills.
Venice: Kohler has recorded 23 kills. With her exceptional play throughout the first week, Kohler was named the Sun Preps Female Athlete of the Week.
Lemon Bay: Last season, Maddie Googins played in 23 sets for her team. This year, Googins – an outside and middle hitter – didn’t just become a starter, but a key piece to this Manta Rays’ offense. So far, Googins has 13 kills, 5 total blocks and leads the team with 14 digs.
Port Charlotte: The Pirates have gotten out to a rough start this season. They entered Tuesday with 0-2 record. In that span, they have only won one set. The Pirates will look to turn it around this week. They were at Sarasota on Tuesday night and will meet North Port later this week.
