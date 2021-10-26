The postseason started last week for the Venice High volleyball team, but the stakes will be raised entering this week’s regional playoffs.
The second-seeded Lady Indians will be at home — after winning the district title last week — against No. 7 seed East Lake (19-7) tonight at 7 p.m.
If Venice wins, it will face the winner of No. 3 Lake Nona and No. 6 Tohopekaliga at home in the regional semifinal round on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m., but if it loses, its season will be over.
The Eagles, ranked No. 72 in FL, according to MaxPreps, have a diverse attack with four players over 100 kills this season including sophomores Natalie Aniol and Kristina Rhoden and seniors Olivia Aniol and Valentina Echeverri.
At the net, Olivia Aniol (5-foot-11) and Natalie Aniol (5-foot-10) are some of the team’s top blockers along with Claire Maloney (6-foot-3).
Defensively, Echeverri, Kiki Provatas and Olivia Aniol have the most digs for East Lake.
Though the Eagles finished the regular season on a six-match winning streak, they stumbled in the playoffs — losing, 3-0, to Steinbrenner in the district tournament.
Venice, meanwhile, has been playing its best volleyball as of late.
After wrapping up the regular season with a three-win week, the Indians carried that momentum into the district playoffs — beating, Riverview, 3-0, and Gulf Coast, 3-1, on the way to their 20th straight championship.
