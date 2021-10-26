Bartlett

Venice will need its middle hitters, like Leah Bartlett, to power the offense as it hosts East Lake tonight. 

The postseason started last week for the Venice High volleyball team, but the stakes will be raised entering this week’s regional playoffs.

The second-seeded Lady Indians will be at home — after winning the district title last week — against No. 7 seed East Lake (19-7) tonight at 7 p.m.

If Venice wins, it will face the winner of No. 3 Lake Nona and No. 6 Tohopekaliga at home in the regional semifinal round on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m., but if it loses, its season will be over.

The Eagles, ranked No. 72 in FL, according to MaxPreps, have a diverse attack with four players over 100 kills this season including sophomores Natalie Aniol and Kristina Rhoden and seniors Olivia Aniol and Valentina Echeverri.

At the net, Olivia Aniol (5-foot-11) and Natalie Aniol (5-foot-10) are some of the team’s top blockers along with Claire Maloney (6-foot-3).


Defensively, Echeverri, Kiki Provatas and Olivia Aniol have the most digs for East Lake.

Though the Eagles finished the regular season on a six-match winning streak, they stumbled in the playoffs — losing, 3-0, to Steinbrenner in the district tournament.

Venice, meanwhile, has been playing its best volleyball as of late.

After wrapping up the regular season with a three-win week, the Indians carried that momentum into the district playoffs — beating, Riverview, 3-0, and Gulf Coast, 3-1, on the way to their 20th straight championship.

