PORT CHARLOTTE — When Port Charlotte High players Azyah Dailey and Alicia Kowalski first started playing volleyball, they weren’t too sure of themselves.
Dailey was a softball star growing up, but decided to give volleyball a try in the 7th grade. But volleyball didn’t come easily to Dailey, who was cut from the middle school team.
“I saw our middle school was having a tryout, and I said, ‘Why not?’ I actually fell in love with it because I didn’t make the team and I’m very competitive,” Dailey said.
“If I don’t make it, I don’t stop. So I came back the next year, and I made it.”
When Kowalski first started playing club volleyball at age 9 she had to overcome some struggles, too. At one tournament, it was her turn to serve, and she broke down crying for fear of not being able to hit it over the net.
“I was terrified,” she said. “It was a mental barrier for me. It was intimidating. But once I got through it, that helped me. I’ve gone through a lot of different mental barriers and I still sometimes get in my own head. But you have to get in the gym and rep it out, like, ‘What is there to lose?’”
Today, Dailey (6-foot-2) and Kowalski (5-foot-9) have grown into composed and confident players who helped lead the Pirates to the state semifinals last year. This summer they each announced their decisions to play college volleyball — Dailey committing to Clemson and Kowalski to the University of Tampa.
Dailey, a middle hitter, led the team with 297 kills and 112 blocks. Kowalski, a setter and middle hitter, led the team with 386 assists while contributing 131 kills, 49 blocks and 225 digs.
But even with more volleyball in their future, it’s still difficult for them not to think of how last season ended and what could have been.
“We just fell short, so we learned that we need to put in that much more and pay that much closer attention to detail,” Kowalski said.
“I think we’ve gone to that next step. The motivation and the heart that we have from the girls on this team is going to be what pushes us to another level.”
In last year’s season-ending loss, middle hitter Alysa Taylor tore her ACL when she landed on an opposing player near the net. The loss of Taylor deflated the team, coach Christine Burkhart said, and served as an important lesson.
“The biggest thing we’ve focused on is mental toughness and fortitude,” Burkhart said. “When our middle hitter went down in the first 10 points (in the state semifinal), you could see we were done after that.
“We weren’t. Physically, we could have been OK. But mentally, they were all shell-shocked and done.”
With six seniors — including Dailey and Kowalski — on this year’s team, there’s no reason to think the Pirates won’t be better positioned for a run at a state title.
Although Taylor won’t return from her ACL tear, the team is adding a promising setter in Laela Price into the rotation.
And with several key players returning, including Laticia Nina, Madelyn Paul and Abbi Qualls, most of the Pirates already have the experience of what it takes to reach the top.
It’s hard for Burkhart — who’s coached Dailey and Kowalski since before high school — to imagine where her team would be without her leading players.
Though they’ve already earned scholarships to play at the next level, there’s still one thing missing that Burkhart would like to achieve with them.
“It makes all of the sacrifices over the years worthwhile,” Burkhart said of watching Dailey and Kowalski commit to college. “Missing my kid’s baseball game, or whatever else, it’s all worth it when this happens.
“We’re really hoping to finish out the season and win a state championship, and I think we can with this team.”
Venice
2019 record: 17-13, lost in state semifinal
Coach: Brian Wheatley
Key losses: Sadie Kluner and Gabbie Atwell.
Returning starters: Ireland Ferguson, Chirsten Montgomery, Paden Keller and Ashley Reynolds.
Expectations: Coach Brian Wheatley said he plans on his team competing for its sixth state championship later this fall.
“We’ve got experience on our side,” he said. “Do we have someone as good as Sadie (Kluner) is? No. But team-wise, we’re a whole lot better this year than we were last year.”
Lemon Bay
2019 record: 11-14, lost in district final
Coach: Pat Auer
Key losses: Hannah Krzysiak, Chloe Browder, Sabrina Lefebvre and Bailey Grossenbacher.
Returning starters: Presley Engelauf, Brynn Clemens and Rylie Thibideau.
Expectations: After coming up one match short of a district title last year, Auer is hoping his team can capture the championship and advance to the regional tournament.
“Losing eight seniors was tough. We’ll be a young team, but filled with experience from club ball, middle schools and beach volleyball,” Auer said.
Charlotte
2019 record: 15-13, lost in regional quarterfinal
Coach: Michelle Dill
Key losses: Eunice Noel, Eva Le and Kerstyn Shaw.
Returning starters: Ashleigh Miller, Lilly Shaw, Bella Desjardins and Kayla Vasquez.
Expectations: A year after losing to Venice in the district semifinal, Dill is hoping her team can take the next step.
“We definitely want to be in the district final,” she said. “I have a few seniors but I have such a younger group as well, I’m excited to see them come together and play.”
DeSoto County
2019 record: 13-12, lost in district semifinal
Coach: Dave Bremer
Key losses: Ci’Ana Wallace, Ta’nyah Smith, Molly McKettrick and Natalie Neads.
Returning starters: Adriana Barrera, Brooke Zolkos, Avery Owens, Fayth Rackeweg and Taylor Shaver.
Expectations: Bremer is back after a multi-year hiatus from the program, and hopes to bring the Bulldogs back to the championship-caliber team they were under him in the early 2000s.
“With the shortened season, we’ll find out real quickly,” Bremer said of how his team stacks up. “I think we might get that district championship back here. We’ve had it here many a year in the past.”
North Port
2019 record: 15-12, lost in district semifinal
Coach: Chassity Taylor
Key loss: Abby Hutchinson.
Returning starters: Haylee Rhoads, Andreya Stellwag, Olivia Deivert and Brooke Matthews.
Expectations: The Bobcats won a game in the district tournament for the first time in three years last season. This year, Taylor hopes to make it at least one round further.
“It would be nice to win at least two this year,” Taylor said. “I just want us to keep progressing. We have a tough district and it’s always really exciting to play them and see the type of level they’re on. It helps the girls learn, and that’s what we want.”
Imagine School
2019 record: 23-3, lost in district semifinal
Coach: Kevin Krause
Key Losses: Karissa Parker, Jillian Orr and McKenna Bartlett.
Returning starters: Kendall Steinert, Serena Kohler, Emily Via, Rachel Barnes, Kendall Surren, Emily Burch and Kimberly Snook.
Expectations: Coach Kevin Krause simply hopes his team has a good season, and said he does not want to look too far ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.