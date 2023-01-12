Charlotte volleyball seniors, seated from left, Rylee Waldie and Alyssa Bentley, were joined by their Tarpon teammates on Thursday after signing their letters of intent to play in college. Waldie is headed to Indian River State while Bentley will play for Pasco-Hernado State.
PUNTA GORDA – Two key pieces of Charlotte High volleyball’s record-breaking formula will be taking their talents to the next level after signing their letters of intent on Thursday in the Tarpons Hall of Fame room.
Using keepsake pens emblazoned with Charlotte High iconography, Rylee Waldie and Alyssa Bentley made official their moves to Indian River State and Pasco-Hernando State colleges.
In each case, the decision came down to chemistry with the coaches and teams as well as the opportunity to get away from home without going too far away from home.
“Originally, I did want to go out of state,” said Waldie, whose arrival this season as a middle hitter allowed Charlotte coach Michelle Dill to put all of the Tarpons’ hitters in their best possible positions.
“I was going to different camps and what-not, but at Indian River, it was just a great fit, a beautiful campus and the team was just so welcoming and nice.”
Bentley, a defensive specialist and general do-it-all “glue” player, considers herself a bit of a homebody, so moving just up I-75 made the most sense.
“I just wanted to be close to home, to be able to come home whenever I want,” she said. “I’m just very family oriented and not quite ready to move on.”
Pasco-Hernando offered similar quality-of-life solutions for Bentley as Indian River did for Waldie.
“Just the whole culture there, I really liked,” Bentley said. “It girls were welcoming and it just felt like, ‘yeah, I could do this for two years.’”
Waldie and Bentley were two of eight seniors on this year’s Tarpons team, which won a district title and broke a school record by finishing 18-2.
Dill said Bentley’s leadership during a year that was marred by a Hurricane Ian-induced layoff played a huge role in the team’s success.
“With Alyssa, the big thing was she had a huge turnaround with her demeanor on the court,” Dill said. “She was a great leader this year and really stepped up. I know she’s well-rounded with her defense but she really became a smarter player all the way around with setting and leading our team on the court.”
Dill said Waldie’s presence on the front line allowed her to put her other hitters in the best possible position to maximize their talents.
“We did have a lot of height this year,” Dill said. "Adding Rylee really helped solidify our middle to where we could move people who did play middle to the pins and kind of broaden our offense. Rather than having just one offensive person, we had three to for main attackers and just a bigger block on top of it, too.”
