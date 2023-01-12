IMG_5146.jpg

Charlotte volleyball seniors, seated from left, Rylee Waldie and Alyssa Bentley, were joined by their Tarpon teammates on Thursday after signing their letters of intent to play in college. Waldie is headed to Indian River State while Bentley will play for Pasco-Hernado State.

 Patrick Obley

PUNTA GORDA – Two key pieces of Charlotte High volleyball’s record-breaking formula will be taking their talents to the next level after signing their letters of intent on Thursday in the Tarpons Hall of Fame room.

Using keepsake pens emblazoned with Charlotte High iconography, Rylee Waldie and Alyssa Bentley made official their moves to Indian River State and Pasco-Hernando State colleges.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments