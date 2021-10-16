It’s known as the “pre-state” cross country meet.

The Florida State University Invitational takes place at Tallahassee’s Apalachee Regional Park, the same place that plays host to the FHSAA state championships in mid-November. It’s not necessarily a bellwether for the state meet, but familiarity with the course surely breeds some sort of success.

To that end, the Charlotte girls won the Varsity B team competition on Saturday while Port Charlotte’s Katrina Machado finished second individually.

Machado, a sophomore, covered the distance in 21:19.8. Sophomore teammate Lyndsey Hamsher finished 47th overall with a time of 24:39.0, the only other Pirate in the top-100.

Charlotte took the crown with three top-20 efforts. Senior Sangie Lincoln-Velez led the way with a sixth-place finish in a time of 22:04.0. Freshman Ava Taylor was 18th at 23:09.5 and sophomore Hanna Martin finished 20th at 23:12.3.

In all, Charlotte had seven runners place in the top-100, including sophomore Amelie Olarte (37th), junior Ambrea Hobbs (62nd) as well as seniors Kathryn Kearns (88th) and Hailee Rush-Hamilton (91st).

On the boys’ side, Port Charlotte senior Tyler Wadsworth finished 17th overall in the Elite division with a time of 15:46.8. Pirates senior Xavier Gauthier finished 56th overall (20:31.3) in the Varsity B competition.

Charlotte’s boys took 12th in the Select division with three top-100 finishes. Alex Lincoln-Velez, a sophomore, paced the Tarpons with a time of 17:35.6, good for 69th overall. Sophomore James Stock was close behind at 72nd (17:38.1). Junior Caden Klossner took 81st with a mark of 17:40.6.

