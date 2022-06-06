Bruce Wallace knows how to make the best of a situation.
Officially announced on Monday as North Port High’s next boys basketball coach, the 30-year-old Wallace brings several years of coaching experience with him from Davie County High in Mocksville, North Carolina.
The War Eagles went 13-11 this past season while playing in the rugged Central Piedmont Conference. It was Wallace’s lone season as head coach, but including his time as assistant to the school’s winningest coach, Mike Absher, the team compiled a 65-27 mark.
Considering all the players that should have played for the War Eagles over the years but didn’t, that mark is pretty impressive.
On their road to NBA riches, Cody and Caleb Martin were supposed to attend Davie, but transferred away. Another pair of heralded brothers, Austin and Taylor Hatfield, transferred out, as well.
Still, the War Eagles won, and that’s one of several attributes that made Wallace’s resume stand out from the three dozen or so other applicants for North Port athletic director Tony Miller and the school’s search committee.
The history teacher’s impressive knowledge of, well, North Port’s recent basketball history didn’t hurt, either. Wallace watched video of the Bobcats’ games from this past season before speaking with the committee.
“He did his research; he knew everything he needed to know coming in,” Miller said. “He knew our kids. It was definitely something. He brings with him what we think is going to be the best for our program.”
Specifically, Miller said Wallace’s emphasis on teaching the game stood out as a trait very similar to that of former Bobcats coach Ryan Power. Earlier this spring, Power left the Bobcats for the opportunity to return home and coach alongside his father at Jensen Beach.
“But I also think he’ll bring a different style that might be fresh to the area,” Miller added.
There are some similarities in the game plan between Power and Wallace, but the two diverge somewhat at the offensive end of the floor. Wallace is eager to speed up the Bobcats and – as much as possible – turn them into up-tempo gunslingers.
“I like to play aggressive on offense,” Wallace said. “I like to have kids attack at the rim. I like to play fast, I like to get them out and run in transition.”
Judging by what he saw on video, Wallace thinks he has the beginnings of such a team with James King, Jackson Kinker, Jordan Howell and All-Area first-teamer Elijah Lubsey.
“First, what I saw was the athleticism,” Wallace said. “I know this might sound crazy, but we haven’t dunked a ball in three years. I saw the athleticism they had.
“They have James King – that’s an athletic guy. Jordan is a pretty good shooter, Kinker the point guard, and obviously they have a really good post player (Lubsey). He stood out on film.”
Ideally, Wallace said Lubsey – who stood 6-6 as a sophomore this past season – would supplement his inside game with an outside aspect. He’s hopeful that Lubsey can pop out for the occasional 3-pointer in some offensive sets designed to stress a defense’s perimeter coverage.
In an effort to score, Wallace said his Bobcats will likely run multiple offensive sets from motion four- or five-out to a pick and roll.
“I have sets to get guys shots, but I like a free-flowing offense,” he said. “I feel like it’s the new modern basketball to drive, attack the rim, kick it out and make sure you have confidence in your players to knock down shots, and if they don’t knock down shots, get in the gym and make sure we’re shooting.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.