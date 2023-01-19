ALONSO
Where: Tampa
Record: 16-4
What: The Ravens are ranked No. 94 in the most recent FHSAA rankings and are currently fifth in powerhouse Region 7A-3, ahead of both Sarasota and Venice. Their most impressive win is probably won of their most recent – a 56-45 road win at No. 80 Leto. Other noteworthy wins include a 47-29 tournament victory against No. 86 Largo on Dec. 27 and a 46-39 victory against No. 138 Blake on Dec. 16.
BARRON COLLIER
Where: Naples
Record: 15-4
What: The No. 70 Cougars are the top-ranked team in Region 5A-3 for good reason. Their schedule has been above average, with mostly good-not-great teams that they’ve handled, in some cases, convincingly. Perhaps Barron Collier’s most impressive performance came in a loss – 58-56 at No. 4 Sagemont. The Cougars have four players averaging in double figures, led by Bryce Clayton. The 6-4 senior is averaging 17.5 points and has reached double figures in all but one game.
BARTOW
Where: Bartow
Record: 11-8
What: Don’t let that middling record fool you – the perennially strong Yellow Jackets remain just that. Led by sophomore EJ Horton and junior Jayson Williams, a guard duo that averages roughly 24 points per game combined. Bartow, currently ranked No. 174 with a strong strength of schedule, has a young roster whose top seven scorers are underclassmen. That likely explains the disparity between some ugly early losses and their 56-53 win against No. 54 Auburndale on Jan. 10.
CANTERBURY
Where: Fort Myers
Record: 5-14
What: These Cougars (No. 327) have had a rough season against a state-average schedule, but do feature three players averaging in double figures. Junior guard Larry Roker leads with way with 14.9 points per game, consistent with his sophomore campaign. Three of Canterbury’s losses came at the City of Palms Classic, which triggered a six-game losing streak. They’ve gone 2-2 since, with a convincing win against Evangelical Christian.
CARDINAL MOONEY
Where: Sarasota
Record: 12-6
What: This particular collection of Cougars (No. 124) is known in the Sun Preps area for their escapades this season. Charlotte picked them off in their season-opener, 68-53. Then came a string of games against three other local schools, all wins for the Cougars – 59-52 at Venice, 79-28 over Imagine and 71-49 against Lemon Bay. The Cougars also knocked off a good Braden River and an excellent Gateway Charter. Earlier this week, they pushed No. 79 Southeast to the limit before falling, 67-65. Junior Kevin O’Donoghue leads three Cougars averaging double figures with 13.7 points per game.
CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS
Where: Miami
Record: 16-3
What: If you come to see just one game involving a non-local team, make it the Explorers’ game against Sacred Heart-Griffin. Columbus is the state’s standard-bearer, ranked No. 1 overall with the state’s most-difficult schedule. Led by the twin sophomore sons of former Duke star Cameron Boozer, their lone defeats have come against John Marshall (Virginia), Duncanville (Texas) and Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), the Nos. 2, 3 and 6 teams in MaxPreps’ National Top 25. The Explorers are ranked No. 7 in that same poll.
EVANGELICAL CHRISTIAN
Where: Fort Myers
Record: 6-13
What: Scott Guttery’s Sentinels find themselves at No. 499 in the state after a recent, bumpy ride through the SunPreps area. In consecutive Charlotte County road trips, ECS fell at Lemon Bay, 57-49, and at Port Charlotte, 48-40. Sophomore combo guard Gavin Williams has been a highlight, averaging nearly 24 points per game.
FIRST BAPTIST
Where: Naples
Record: 12-4
What: The No. 105 Lions have been roaring this season against a heady schedule. Among their losses is a six-point setback against No. 35 Gainesville and a 66-59 battle at IMG Academy against the Blue Ascenders, the No. 2 program in the IMG pecking order. Among their wins is a 68-51 verdict against Port Charlotte. That launched the Lions on a stretch where they have won six of their past seven games, with the lone defeat being to IMG.
FORT MYERS
Where: Fort Myers
Record: 7-12
What: It has been a bit of a down year for the No. 348 Green Wave, but they have been in their fair share of contests. Locally, fans might remember Fort Myers battling Charlotte tooth-and-nail before falling, 57-54, earlier this month. It was the Green Wave’s second heartbreaker against a Sun Preps team on the heels of a 54-53 loss at North Port on Dec. 19. They still have home dates remaining against Port Charlotte and Venice later this month. Junior point guard Marquielle Tory leads the way with 11.3 points per game.
FORT PIERCE CENTRAL
Where: Fort Pierce
Record: 17-4
What: Yet another pair of sensational sophomore twin brothers will ply their trade this weekend. Christian and Christopher Maxon’s frenetic energy have lifted the Cobras to No. 119 in the state, though they were handled last month by Charlotte at the City of Palms Premiere, 65-52. They have won 11 consecutive games since that defeat, all against inferior competition.
GATEWAY
Where: Fort Myers
Record: 10-4
What: Not to be confused with Gateway Charter, a state top-40 team, the Eagles are pretty solid in their own right, checking in at No. 184. They have beaten the teams they should and none of their four losses should be considered an upset. Since a lost to First Baptist on Dec. 16, the Eagles had won 6 of 7 games entering Thursday night’s contest against Island Coast.
LELY (Girls)
Where: Naples
Record: 6-11
What: The Charlotte girls’ opponent is ranked No. 467 in the state against a below-average schedule. A Tuesday victory against Immokalee snapped a six-game losing streak heading into Thursday’s game against 2-12 Dunbar. Lely averages just 42 points and has no player who averages more than nine points per game.
MARINER
Where: Cape Coral
Record: 13-8
What: Local fans might remember how dangerous the Tritons (No. 219) were a year ago when they nearly knocked off Charlotte in the district tournament title game, then pushed the Tarpons to the limit once more in the first round of regional competition. Graduation cost Mariner two of its top three scorers, but Justin Lewis and Kelvin Jimenez return, averaging a combined 25 points per game. The record is slightly misleading. Mariner began the year with a four-game losing streak but has put together some impressive wins, since. The Tritons dropped 99 points on Ida Baker last week.
MOORE HAVEN
Where: Moore Haven
Record: 4-6
What: The Terriers have played mostly low-end Christian academies this season, but showed a spark of potential recently in a 55-52 loss at Lake Placid, the top team in DeSoto County’s District 4A-11. They played 1-13 Pahokee on Thursday night. Pahokee’s one win came against Moore Haven in the season-opener.
NORLAND
Where: Miami
Record: 13-5
What: The Vikings are No. 36 in the state against a rugged schedule that includes wins against Miami Country Day, Bartow, SLAM Tampa, Gulliver Prep, Miami and Jupiter Christian. Of their losses, two came against out-of-state foes and another at the hand of Mater Lakes Academy, the state’s No. 6 team. The Vikings are led by junior Triston Wilson (17.3 ppg) and senior Carl Parrish (15.2 ppg).
OLDSMAR CHRISTIAN
Where: Oldsmar
Record: 7-6
What: The Eagles operate out of the Sunshine Independent conference and are ranked No. 81 in the state, according to MaxPreps. They have played a blistering schedule and all of their losses have come against top-tier foes, such as No. 11 Florida State University High School, No. 13 Wekiva, The Rock (No. 4 nationally among prep schools out of Gainesville), Red Rock (No. 3 nationally among prep schools, out of Las Vegas) and IMG Blue.
ORLANDO CHRISTIAN PREP
Where: Orlando
Record: 16-1
What: Charlotte’s Friday night opponent might be familiar locally. The Warriors passed through Punta Gorda in 2021, defeating Charlotte 53-38 en route to their ninth state championship. They have since added title No. 10 and enter this year’s event as the state’s No. 5 overall team. Their lone loss this season came against No. 2 Olympia. OCP is led by junior guard Isaiah Brown, who is averaging 19.5 points per game.
PROVIDENCE
Where: Jacksonville
Record: 17-1
What: As the state’s No. 3 team, the Stallions have played a schedule with roughly the same level of difficulty as Charlotte. In other words: Stout. Providence opened the year with a win against IMG Blue, which set it off on a campaign of terror against other Jacksonville-area schools before it took its talent to tournament time. There, the Stallians mauled a series of top-60 schools and took out IMG Blue a second time. The one defeat came on Dec. 29 against No. 7 Winter Haven.
RIVERVIEW
Where: Sarasota
Record: 4-15
What: When Rudy Fraraccio stepped down as Rams coach at the end of last season, a bit of a roster churn followed. Into that void stepped Kendall Ellis, a successful coach from the summer circuit. So far, this year has been one to grow on. Nearly half of Riverview’s 15 losses have been by three or fewer points, not including a 49-43 loss against Port Charlotte last week. The Rams do own wins against North Port and Bradenton Christian.
SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN
Where: Springfield, Ill.
Record: 18-1
What: The Cyclones are blowing into town angry, after losing their first game of the season this past week, dropping them from No. 3 in Illinois to No. 6, according to MaxPreps. Senior guard Jake Hamilton became the school’s all-time scoring leader earlier this month and is averaging 18.2 points per game. Senior Zach Hawkinson is averaging 15.2 points and 8.1 rebounds in the post.
SAGEMONT
Where: Weston
Record: 17-2
What: Old Tarpon pal Tynan Becker makes a return to his underclassman stomping grounds while leading a powerhouse program that is currently No. 4 in the state and coming off a Class 2A title game appearance a year ago against Orlando Christian Prep. Becker, a 6-7 matchup nightmare, is averaging 12.9 points to lead four Lions in double figures. Sagemont’s two losses have come against out-of-state programs.
SARASOTA
Where: Sarasota
Record: 15-4
What: The Sailors, ranked No. 164, are well-known in the Sun Preps realm as the leaders of District 7A-12. Venice has accounted for half of Sarasota’s defeats, with the other two coming against Braden River and top-50 foe, Master’s Academy. The Sailors own the top spot in their district despite a state-average schedule because they have no bad beats and have taken care of business against the rest. They are led by talented sophomore Oliver Boyle (12.9 ppg) and attack their foes via gang rebounding, with four players averaging four or more boards per contest.
SOUTHRIDGE
Where: Miami
Record: 14-5
What: The No. 61 Spartans are spearheaded by 6-5 shooting guard Koree Cotton, who is averaging more than 21 points per game. Three others on the senior-laden team are averaging double figures, as well. All four of Southridge’s in-state defeats have come against teams ranked No. 23 or higher, including a pair of top-10 foes (Mater Lakes Academy, St. Thomas Aquinas). They do own a win against fellow Wally Keller visitor Norland.
ST. PETERSBURG
Where: St. Petersburg
Record: 12-4
What: The Green Devils check in at No. 74 in the state and are riding a seven-game winning streak. All four losses came at neutral sites, including an early-season defeat against top-10 foe Wekiva and a winter break setback against Gateway Charter. Most recently, they defeated Gibbs, just ahead of them in the state ranks.
TAMPA CATHOLIC
Where: Tampa
Record: 10-8
What: The No. 53 Crusaders have managed a winning record against the state’s seventh-most difficult schedule. Among the wins is a 14-point triumph over SLAM Tampa, Ponte Vedra, Myrtle Beach (S.C.) and a 10-point win against Calvary Christian, the state’s No. 18 team. Noteworthy among their defeats is a narrow, five-point setback against IMG Academy’s national team and an eight-point loss to The Rock, a top-5 prep team nationally out of Gainesville. Small forward Karter Knox is averaging 21.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game and is being pursued by Kentucky and Louisville, among others.
WESTMINSTER ACADEMY
Where: Fort Lauderdale
Record: 12-4
What: The state’s 15-ranked team has amassed its record against a state top-10 schedule. Three of their wins have come against top-50 teams, including a 77-65 win against No. 29 Cypress Bay last week. Their three in-state losses have come against Mater Lakes Academy, IMG Blue and Columbus. What stands out about the Lions is their youth. Sophomore Alexander Lloyd leads the team with 19.2 points per game. He is followed by freshman Alex Costanza (14.9) and sophomore Dwayne Wembley Jr. (14.7).
WINTER HAVEN
Where: Winter Haven
Record: 15-4
What: The Blue Devils have perennially been an up-and-down team whose “ups” are rocket ships. This year, they come to town as the state’s No. 7 team, putting together their gaudy record against the state’s No. 4 schedule. They began the year with a bang, dropping 110 points on a team out of Houston. Winter Haven has since tallied wins against Plant City, IMG Blue, Auburndale. At the City of Palms Classic, the Blue Devils routed a North Laurel (Kentucky) team that routed Charlotte. They are coming off a 84-77 loss to Mater Lakes. They are led by 6-6 junior Isaac Celiscar, who is averging 16 points and garnering mid-major
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.