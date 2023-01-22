Lemon Bay's Elias Gambrell (32) goes to the basket in front of Ft Myers Evangelical Christian's AJ Rivera (23) during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Lemon Bay's Jace Huber (10) brings the ball up court against Ft Myers Evangelical Christian during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Lemon Bay's Lucas Newcomb (11) guarded by Ft Myers Evangelical Christian's Gavin Williams (0) during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Lemon Bay's Elias Gambrell (32) goes to the basket in front of Ft Myers Evangelical Christian's AJ Rivera (23) during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Lemon Bay's Jace Huber (10) brings the ball up court against Ft Myers Evangelical Christian during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tom O'Neill
Lemon Bay's Lucas Newcomb (11) guarded by Ft Myers Evangelical Christian's Gavin Williams (0) during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
PUNTA GORDA. - Lemon Bay and North Port pulled out close wins on Saturday at the Wally Keller Classic.
The Manta Rays held off a second half rally to beat Evangelical Christian, 61-53, while the Bobcats used a fourth quarter comeback to ease past Gateway, 62-57.
Lemon Bay fell behind the Sentinels early, but used an 18-2 run that bridged the first and second quarters to take control and went to the locker room at halftime leading, 30-16.
But led by leading scorer Gavin Williams, ECS rallied and cut the deficit to just two points twice in the fourth quarter, the last time at 52-50 with 4:18 to play. The Sentinels were then forced to foul and the Mantas sank 11 of 14 from the free throw line in the final minutes to close out the victory.
“We got sloppy,” Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber said. “Missed some defensive rotations. We may have taken our foot off the gas a little too early, but I wanted to stress the importance of executing our offense at the end. I though Mayson Roberts free throws right there at the end were big. Peyton Mason’s defense, Elias Gambrell’s rebounds, it was all good stuff. It’s just something else to build on going into next week.”
Williams hit his average of 24 points per game with 17 in the second half, but Lemon Bay’s Lucas Newcomb came up with a big second half of his own for the second game in a row. Newcomb scored 11 in the fourth quarter to lead the Mantas with 22, while Jace Huber added 17. Elias Gambrell also scored in double figures with 12. Lemon Bay is now 13-6
Earlier, North Port and Gateway battled through a close three quarters, but the Eagles sank back-to-back 3-pointers at the start of the fourth quarter to open up a 49-39 lead. That’s when the Bobcats, led by Eli Lubsey, began their comeback.
“We missed two easy layups, they made two 3-pointers and we’re down by 10,” Bobcats coach Bruce Wallace said. “This team a month ago would have sulked and felt sorry for themselves and they would have given up. That shows that we have a lot of fight and that this team is finally starting to come along and we’re coming along at the perfect time in my opinion.”
Lubsey picked up his fourth foul, but stayed in the game and made eight consecutive free throws in the final 1:14. A 3-point basket by Lubsey brought the Bobcats within 53-52 with 1:50 remaining and his two foul shots with 1:14 to play put North Port in front. Brad Miller hit a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 56-53, then Lubsey made six in a row in the final seconds to clinch it.
“I’ve been putting a lot of work in since prior to us playing Port Charlotte, we were shooting pretty bad from the free throw line,” Lubsey said. “So after that game I just kept shooting free throws and it all paid off.”
Lubsey had 15 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 26 to go along with 14 rebounds.
“The past three weeks he’s just turned it up a notch and I’ll say I think Eli might be the best big man in this area,” Wallace said.
Jordan Howell added 15 points for the Bobcats, who improved to 12-9 on the season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.