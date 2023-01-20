PUNTA GORDA – Every time Charlotte High's girls basketball coach Matt Stephenson watches Kami Ellis play, he has to smile and think “I get to coach her for the next three years.”

The fantastic freshman was again a force on Friday, scoring a game-high 17 points as the Tarpons ran its winning streak to five with a 56-24 victory over Lely of Naples in the auxiliary gym during the Wally Keller Classic.


