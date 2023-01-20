PUNTA GORDA – Every time Charlotte High's girls basketball coach Matt Stephenson watches Kami Ellis play, he has to smile and think “I get to coach her for the next three years.”
The fantastic freshman was again a force on Friday, scoring a game-high 17 points as the Tarpons ran its winning streak to five with a 56-24 victory over Lely of Naples in the auxiliary gym during the Wally Keller Classic.
It isn’t the first time Ellis has taken control of a game, as she did against Port Charlotte when she scored 29, and it certainly won’t be the last.
“My scoring started on defense. I got some steals and some assists and my teammates were getting rebounds and turnovers and passing the ball and not being selfish,” Ellis said. “We really picked it up in the second half.”
The Tarpons (14-5) led from the get-go, and several times during the second half had chances to earn a running clock before letting the foot off the gas by bringing in their reserves.
Ellis and sophomore Abbie Willis helped the Tarpons get on the right path early in building a 19-5 first quarter lead, but it would be Ellis who kept the hot hand after that as Charlotte took a 29-11 halftime lead.
D'Yanis Jimenez, who was relatively quiet in the first half, finally got going in the third quarter as the Tarpons increased the pressure defensively, upping the lead to as much as 33 before Trojans like Lashawanda Dareus got some points on the board to stave off the mercy rule.
Stephenson said not getting the lead to 35 was a blessing, as it got his reserves some valuable minutes.
“It gave us a chance to score and play some defense. Execution was the key tonight and I think we did that down the stretch,” Stephenson said. “There are things we still need to work on and we’re hammering that out.”
Jimenez scored 11 for the Tarpons, while Adriana Iorfida and Willis each scored eight. Hulyssha Prudhomme led Lely with six. The Trojans saw their two-game winning streak end.
“Charlotte has been in the Elite Eight and Final Four the past couple years. We wanted to get our feet wet and come here and be battle tested,” Lely coach Jalen Outten said. “We didn’t handle the pressure well in the beginning, but we fought and held them to 10 points twice in a quarter. That’s a win for us.”
