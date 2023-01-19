Wow.
It’s the only word that applies here.
Wow.
The 17th annual Wally Keller Classic at Charlotte High School will feature five of the state’s top seven teams, according to the most recent FHSAA rankings.
No. 1 Columbus, No. 3 Providence, No. 4 Sagemont, No. 5 Orlando Christian Prep and No. 7 Winter Haven will all take part in the two-day, powerhouse event that also includes Charlotte (boys, girls and boys JV), Port Charlotte (varsity and JV), Venice, Lemon Bay and North Port among 36-team field.
Also lurking in the field is Sacred Heart-Griffin, the No. 6 team out of Illinois. The Cyclones will be in action both nights of the event.
In all, there will be 20 games from 4 p.m. on Friday through 10 p.m. on Saturday with action taking place in both of Charlotte High’s gymnasiums.
The main events on both nights, of course, involve the home team.
At 7:20 p.m. on Friday, the Tarpons (8-10 against the state’s 14th-toughest schedule) will play host to Orlando Christian Prep, a 10-time state champion, including the past three years. Charlotte meet OCP in the 2021 Wally Keller, losing to the Stallions, 53-38. It was just the kind of game Charlotte needed as the Tarpons closed out that year on a tear and reached the state’s Final Four for the first time in school history.
On Saturday night at approximately 8:20 p.m., the Peace River Rivalry will take center stage for the second straight year. The Pirates defeated Charlotte 55-42 last month in Port Charlotte.
Elsewhere in today's sports section is a breakdown of the visiting teams at this year’s event.
Since we featured a comprehensive look at the local teams earlier this week, here’s a quick glance at what they are up against this weekend:
Port Charlotte (10-7): The Pirates will play Moore Haven at 5:40 p.m. on Friday as a warm-up for their Saturday showdown with Charlotte. The Terriers were 4-6 entering their game against Pahokee on Thursday night. The Pirates saw a modest winning streak snapped earlier this week by North Port.
Venice (10-8): The Indians will open the action on Saturday, facing Canterbury at 10:20 a.m. in the main gym. The Indians are coming off a 72-63 loss against a very good Gateway Charter team that also defeated Port Charlotte this season. Canterbury has struggled, but recently routed Evangelical Christian and features a balanced scoring attack.
North Port (10-9): The Bobcats will face Gateway in the auxiliary gym at approximately 6 p.m. North Port lost a heartbreaker against Venice on Monday before surprising Port Charlotte 24 hours later. They played DeSoto County on Thursday night. The Eagles will be a matchup in the same vein competition-wise as Venice and Port Charlotte. They had won six of their past seven games entering Thursday.
Lemon Bay (11-6): The Mantas will be facing a team seeking some revenge when they close out Saturday’s action in the auxiliary gym with a 7:40 p.m. tip. Earlier this month, Lemon Bay played host to the Sentinels and came away with a 57-49 victory.
Charlotte girls (12-5): The Tarpons take on Lely at 6:20 p.m. Friday in the auxiliary gym. After a shaky win against Port Charlotte, the Tarpons routed one of the lesser IMG Academy teams 55-21 before pummeling a shorthanded DeSoto County, 84-32 this past Friday. They will take on a struggling Lely team that features no players scoring more than nine points per game.
Also Friday: Charlotte JV vs. Port Charlotte JV, 4:40 p.m. in the auxiliary gym.
WALLY KELLER CLASSIC
At Charlotte High
Punta Gorda
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Wally Keller Gym
4 p.m.: Riverview vs. Fort Pierce Central
5:40 p.m.: Port Charlotte vs. Moore Haven
7:20 p.m.: Charlotte vs. Orlando Christian Prep
9 p.m.: Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Norland
Fish Tank (aux gym)
4:40 p.m.: Charlotte JV vs. Port Charlotte JV
6:20 p.m.: Charlotte girls vs. Lely
8 p.m.: Fort Myers vs. Alonso
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Wally Keller Gym
10:20 a.m.: Venice vs. Canterbury
Noon: Oldsmar Christian vs. Westminster Academy
1:40 p.m.: St. Petersburg vs. Providence
3:20 p.m.: Winter Haven vs. Sagemont
5 p.m.: Orlando Christian Prep vs. Tampa Catholic
6:40 p.m.: Columbus vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin
8:20 p.m.: Charlotte vs. Port Charlotte
Fish Tank
11:20 a.m.: Sarasota vs. Mariner
1 p.m.: Cardinal Mooney vs. Barron Collier
2:40 p.m.: Fort Pierce Central vs. First Baptist
4:20 p.m.: Bartow vs. Southridge
6 p.m.: Gateway vs. North Port
7:40 p.m.: Lemon Bay vs. Evangelical Christian
