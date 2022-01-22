PUNTA GORDA – There were plenty of reasons for Venice to feel good about how it had played Saturday at the Wally Keller Classic and coach Mike Montgomery certainly was all smiles.
That Venice lost, 83-47, was somewhat beside the point. The short-handed Indians harbored no illusions that they would be able to hang with Winter Haven, the state’s No. 10 overall team.
“You know, you’re playing a team with that many players and that talent … we knew coming in we were outmanned,” Montgomery said. “Even with Austin (Bray), it wouldn’t have made that big of a difference. That’s why they’re ranked where they’re ranked. I wasn’t disappointed at all.”
The reason for the optimism was the 47 on the home team’s side of the scoreboard. Venice showed definite strides in terms of running its offense and not settling for low-percentage shots.
“I was really happy with the ball movement tonight, everybody got involved,” Montgomery said. “We were penetrating and shooting, not just settling for jump shots. The difference is you’re playing one of the best teams in the state. You have to be perfect and they don’t.”
Venice (6-10), currently ranked No. 364 in the state and playing without Bray, who has been nursing injuries, got a needed measuring stick for where it is, as the season enters its final stretch. With Bray back in the fold after Saturday, the Indians can make their final tweaks and get used to one another before districts begin.
“The trust factor is getting there. Again, we’re missing Austin Bray,” Montgomery said. “We’ve only had five games with a full team. It’s hard to get chemistry in five games.
“You’ve got to jell a little bit,” he continued. “We figure we have four more games. That should get us to where we need to be. By that time, we should be pretty well jelled and we’ll make a run and see what happens.”
Deylen Platt came off the bench to score 15 points. Shea Cullum had 11, with 9 coming in the first quarter while the game was still close. Winter Haven led 48-29 at halftime, then triggered the running clock with three minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Dylan James led Winter Haven (18-3) with 24 points.
Science Hill 67, North Port 49: On several occasions over the first three quarters, the Hilltoppers raced ahead only to be tracked down by the Bobcats.
The last time was one time too many for North Port.
The Bobcats trailed 47-44 entering the fourth quarter, but Science Hill punished North Port for three consecutive turnovers and reestablished a commanding 56-44 lead. The Bobcats would get no closer than 9 points the rest of the way.
North Port coach Ryan Power said the Bobcats watched Science Hill work methodically to wear down Port Charlotte during Friday’s 72-48 Hilltopper victory. In time, the Hilltoppers did the same to the Bobcats.
“They did a great job of spacing the court late and forcing you to come trap to get the ball back or foul them to get the ball back,” he said. “That’s what we’re looking to be able to do late in games – space it out, take care of the ball, finish it off at the free throw line, so I credit them for executing extremely well and forcing us to play out of our character.”
Eli Lubsey led North Port (10-9) with 14 points. Maxx Huml chipped in 12, often plowing through heavy traffic for hard-won buckets.
“One thing about Maxx is he has no fear, whatsoever,” Power said. “He’ll shoot at the perimeter and he’s not afraid to take it to the basket. When you combine no fear with his skill level, it usually produces good results.”
Science Hill (14-2) got 25 points from Jamar Livingston. Keynan Cutlip tacked on 14.
Evangelical Christian 63, Lemon Bay 59: When the Sentinels knocked off the Mantas 61-50 on Jan. 11, they did so by jumping out to a big early lead. Lemon Bay flipped that script in Saturday's final game in the Fish Tank.
The Mantas took a 17-13 lead after the first quarter this time around, a big change from the 22-11 deficit they found themselves in the first time around. When the Sentinels answered, so did Lemon Bay.
The game remained nip-and-tuck throughout the second half and Lemon Bay was still clinging to a one-point lead late in the fourth before Evangelical made the plays it needed to pull out the win.
Noah Gergley led all scorers with 24 points as Evangelical improved to 12-9. Lemon Bay fell to 6-12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.