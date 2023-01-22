PUNTA GORDA – In the second quarter of a back-and-forth game, the upstart freshman dribbled the ball slowly from hand to hand, sizing up the savvy senior before him.
In a flash, he was gone.
When Port Charlotte freshman Dallas Lambert decided he could take Charlotte senior John Gamble to the basket off the dribble on Saturday night during the final game of the 17th Wally Keller Classic, he won the battle.
Two quarters later, the Pirates won the war.
Port Charlotte’s 56-47 victory on the Tarpons’ home floor in front of a capacity crowd proved last month’s win at Port Charlotte was no fluke.
“I’m proud of the boys,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. “We never changed the plan. We just stayed with what we do.”
Against Charlotte – a team that has struggled with its perimeter shooting all season long – that meant collapsing the defense to squash any Tarpon foray into the paint. The third quarter, in particular, featured two emphatic blocked shots by the Pirate senior post duo of Bode Stewart and Caleb Campos.
Meanwhile at the other end, Stewart and Campos did something they haven’t been doing until just recently – bombing away from behind the arc.
After Lambert’s drive and score closed out the first half with a 23-20 Pirates lead, Stewart and Campos each hit a pair of 3-pointers while Lambert added another to keep the Tarpons at arm’s length throughout the third quarter.
“In basketball, you’ve got to be able to shoot, and I told my big boy Bode before the game that (Charlotte) has no one like you,” Rhoten said. “That’s skill. Their bigs are just big. You and Caleb have a skill you can use to win, and in the last few games, they’ve been getting out there more and more.”
Leading 39-35 entering the fourth quarter, the Pirates pulled away with an 8-1 spree highlighted by Brennan Ingle’s steal and dunk, which brought the Pirate half of the crowd to its feet. Campos then sent the Charlotte half to the exits with another 3-pointer and a tip-in on consecutive possessions for a 52-38 advantage.
Stewart led all scorers with 22 points while Campos added 11. A lot of their points came in transition after one or the other made a defensive play at the other end.
“We would let them drive, but take away their shot,” Stewart said. “We’d let them drive but not get too deep and we all collapsed on them. They’ve got good athletes, people who can finish, so it took a lot of our guys to stop them. It was a good game.”
Lambert’s drive at the end of the first half was actually his third consecutive bucket in the waning moments of the second quarter. He took a rebound coast-to-coast for a layup, then got a steal for another basket to cap a 10-0 Pirates run that turned a 16-11 deficit into a 21-16 lead.
He also finished with 11 points.
“When you’ve got an athlete like Dallas out there, on any given play he can just go,” Rhoten said. “Sometimes it drives you up the wall, but then sometimes it turns out like that.”
Junior Chris Cornish led Charlotte (8-12) with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Gamble had 11 points and five boards and did what he could to find an open man when he had no shot. Though he only had a couple of assists, Gamble could have had more if the Tarpons didn’t miss so many open looks.
When asked why it seemed Port Charlotte matched up so well with the Tarpons, Cornish had a quick answer.
“Intensity,” he said. “They have energy all around them. Their crowd is way better than ours and every steal they got, their bench was going crazy.
“I mean, it’s really just intensity in effort at the end of the day,” Cornish added. “And they shoot better than we do.”
Charlotte coach Mike Williams said being 0-2 as a head coach against the Tarpons’ biggest rival stung, but the result had little bearing on Charlotte’s overall goals.
“Our Achilles’ heel right now is knocking down open shots, or even a contest shot here and there. We’ll hit one or two , but then we’ll go cold for five or six,” Williams said. “I give (Port Charlotte) all the credit. They made plays.
“But we’re still No. 1 in our district and third in our region,” he added. “We’re sitting in a pretty good spot and I told them you keep your head high. This game doesn’t define you. Leave the gym with your head held high and understand we have to get better.”
Port Charlotte improved to 12-8 but its spot in a rugged Region 5A-3 is precarious. Rhoten said the season sweep of Charlotte felt good and definitely helps, but none of it will matter if the Pirates lay an egg this week in games against Venice and Fort Myers.
“This was a big one. We’re trying our best, but I don’t know … we’re in that 6-7-8 spot in our region, which may be the toughest in the state,” Rhoten said. “So we’re just fighting to see if we can somehow find a way to get into the dance.”
