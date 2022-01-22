Defending Class 2A state champion Orlando Christian Prep smothered FSU School during a dominating stretch spanning two quarters and coasted to an easy 68-42 victory against a team that defeated Charlotte a night earlier.
The Warriors came into Saturday’s game fresh off their 51-50 victory against Miami Norland in the final game of Friday’s action. They broke open a close game by outscoring the Seminoles 36-11 over the middle two quarters for a 52-25 advantage entering the fourth.
A.J. Brown paced OCP (15-4) with 21 points. Ven-Allen Lubin and Ameer Ramadan added 17 and 14 points. For FSU School (12-7), Tre Donaldson led the way with 14 points.
Andrew Jackson 64, Bartow 47: The Tigers capped an excellent visit to Punta Gorda, wrecking the defending Class 6A state champions to the tune of a running clock.
Andrew Jackson, the state’s No. 6-ranked team according to the most recent FHSAA rankings, knocked off No. 3 Lake Highland Prep on Friday’s opening night and blitzed past Bartow for a 33-16 halftime lead. The Tigers pushed their advantage to 54-24 late in the third quarter.
Victory Rock 63, Barron Collier 56: The Blue Devils erased a 42-31 deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime, then pulled away from the Cougars at the free throw line.
Markwan Adams and Jamal Jacobs each had 17 points for Victory Rock, which improved to 13-7. Barron Collier, which missed out on the chance for a signature victory and fell to 12-8, got a game-high 21 points from Anthony Cancelleri.
Auburndale 46, Canterbury 42: Living up to their nicknames, the Bloodhounds tracked down Canterbury in the fourth quarter and nosed ahead late for the come-from-behind victory.
Auburndale trailed 37-31 entering the fourth quarter, but outscored the Cougars 15-5 to pull out the win.
Kervin Knaggs led Auburndale (12-9) with 21 points. Tre Jackson added 10. For Canterbury (12-6), Leroy Roker had 15 while Kendahl Jackson scored 12.
Tampa Catholic 68, Riverview 66: Karter Knox scored the Crusaders’ final five points, including a mid-range jumper with 1.4 seconds remaining for the game-winner.
A back-and-forth game took a turn when Riverview’s freshman phenom Ja’mier Jones, fouled out with 1:45 to play. Knox sank a pair of free throws off that foul to give Tampa Catholic a 65-63 lead. Jason Jackson hit a free throw, then went coast-to-coast after grabbing a rebound to nudge Riverview ahead, 66-65. Knox hit a free throw to tie the game and set up his eventual game-winner.
First Baptist 55, Lehigh 54: Latrell Davis dunked home the game-winning points with 16 seconds left to lift the Lions past the Lightning.
Lehigh erased a 5-point deficit at the beginning of the fourth quarter on a pair of Dareun Humphrey baskets, one being a trey. The Lions countered by taking the air out of the ball. They melted more than three minutes off the clock by playing keep-away, then grabbing a pair of offensive rebounds before Olsen Henry gave them a 49-47 lead.
Trailing 53-49, Lehigh got a 3-pointer from Tyler Diaz to pull within a point just prior to Davis’ dunk. The Lightning had one last chance to tie the game with a trey, but the shot bounded off the rim. Savion Robinson’s putback came at the buzzer.
Henry led First Baptist with 21 points. Davis finished with 15 and Bennett Mather tacked on 10. For Lehigh, Jose Constanza-Garcia had 12 points.
Oldsmar Christian 73, SW Florida Christian 59: Braylon Jackson scored a game-high 30 points and Willie Patterson chipped in 16 more as the Eagles soared past The King’s.
Jaylen White led The King’s with 15 points. Eiram Cuevas added 12.
Martin County 59, Life Christian 44: Elijah Duval and Cam Insalaco combined for 37 points as the Tigers beat the Lions.
Duval had 19 while Insalaco added 18 for the Tigers, who improved to 16-3.
Breylin Garcia led the Lions (7-10) with 19 points.
Hansel Emmanuel, Life Christian’s one-armed, do-it-all guard who won the slam dunk contest at the City of Palms Classic, scored 13 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.