Venice point guard Josh Chaviano (14) drives past Ft Myers Canterbury guard Tony Cedeno (14) during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice point guard Josh Chaviano (14) drives past Ft Myers Canterbury guard Leroy Roker (33) during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice Head Coach Luke Davis and assistant Rick Depersia draw up a play against Ft Myers Canterbury during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice point guard Josh Chaviano (14) brings the ball up court against Ft Myers Canterbury guard Kyle Scharlau (12) during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice guard Kade Slaton (4) drives past Ft Myers Canterbury guard Leroy Roker (33) during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice guard Kade Slaton (4) drives past Ft Myers Canterbury guard Leroy Roker (33) during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice point guard Josh Chaviano (14) brings the ball up court against Ft Myers Canterbury during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice guard Marcel Fil (22) drives past Ft Myers Canterbury guard Matthew Dunn (25) during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice guard Kade Slaton (4) drives past Ft Myers Canterbury guard Tony Cedeno (14) during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice guard Chad Fleming (10) goes to the basket past Ft Myers Canterbury guard Tony Cedeno (14) during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice point guard Josh Chaviano (14) drives past Ft Myers Canterbury guard Tony Cedeno (14) during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice point guard Josh Chaviano (14) drives past Ft Myers Canterbury guard Leroy Roker (33) during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice Head Coach Luke Davis and assistant Rick Depersia draw up a play against Ft Myers Canterbury during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice forward Keegan Burroughs (15) takes a foul shot against Ft Myers Canterbury during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice guard Pat Colas (2) looks to shoot against Ft Myers Canterbury during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice point guard Josh Chaviano (14) brings the ball up court against Ft Myers Canterbury guard Kyle Scharlau (12) during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice guard Kade Slaton (4) drives past Ft Myers Canterbury guard Leroy Roker (33) during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice guard Kade Slaton (4) drives past Ft Myers Canterbury guard Leroy Roker (33) during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice forward Keegan Burroughs (15) grabs a rebound against Ft Myers Canterbury during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice point guard Josh Chaviano (14) brings the ball up court against Ft Myers Canterbury during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice guard Marcel Fil (22) drives past Ft Myers Canterbury guard Matthew Dunn (25) during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice guard Kade Slaton (4) drives past Ft Myers Canterbury guard Tony Cedeno (14) during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice guard Chad Fleming (10) splits the Ft Myers Canterbury defense during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice guard Chad Fleming (10) goes to the basket past Ft Myers Canterbury guard Tony Cedeno (14) during the 17th Annual Wally Keller Classic Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Charlotte High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
PUNTA GORDA – Leroy Roker scored 31 points and the Canterbury High School boys basketball team overcame a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to down Venice 56-54 on the second day of the Wally Keller Classic.
Despite having two of its starters out in Deylen Platt and Griffin Moricz, the Indians (10-9) managed to painstakingly build a 48-38 advantage with 4:53 left in the game on a Keegan Burroughs dunk to cap a 15-5 Venice run.
However, the Cougars (7-14) outscored Venice 18-6 the rest of the way, including three big “and-ones” by Roker, Jerry Ashley and J.J. Bryant to highlight the comeback.
Venice had a chance to tie or even win with a three, but Josh Chaviano’s tying shot missed the mark at the buzzer.
Canterbury coach Mike Hibbs said it was a see-saw game that saw the Cougars get off to an early lead, only to have Venice make a run and nearly take the game early in the fourth.
“We went with our full-court press, got a couple steals and a couple of finishes and of course Leroy was unbelievable all game. He’s so hard to guard,” Hibbs said. “Our big guys got ‘and ones’ to give us that boost so it wasn’t all on Leroy.”
Early on, Roker got into a duel with Venice’s Kade Slaton, but Canterbury was able to take a six-point lead, 13-7.
Venice chipped away and took the lead at the half as Slaton, who led the Indians with 20 points, made some big shots to give them a 26-24 halftime edge.
In the third quarter, after a Roker layup tied the game at 33, the Indians responded. Pat Colus and Burroughs finally got going on offense to give Venice a 48-38 lead, setting up the Cougar comeback.
Matthew Dunn and Ashley each had 11 for Canterbury. Chaviano scored 12 for Venice. Canterbury has alternated wins and losses over the last six games. Venice has lost two straight.
Venice coach Luke Davis said being shorthanded didn’t help, but he needed some players to step up and that lack of depth proved costly.
“I thought we got a bit too comfortable in the end and they kept fighting and ended up on top,” Davis said. “Leroy knew what he needed to do to win the game for them. I thought we did a good job on him in the third, but he really stepped up in the fourth.”
