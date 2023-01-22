PUNTA GORDA – Leroy Roker scored 31 points and the Canterbury High School boys basketball team overcame a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to down Venice 56-54 on the second day of the Wally Keller Classic.

Despite having two of its starters out in Deylen Platt and Griffin Moricz, the Indians (10-9) managed to painstakingly build a 48-38 advantage with 4:53 left in the game on a Keegan Burroughs dunk to cap a 15-5 Venice run.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments