PUNTA GORDA – When facing a team that has five state championships in the past six years, mostly because of an extraordinary, suffocating defense, having a couple of nice stretches typically is a win.
By that bar, Charlotte got itself a moral victory on Friday night against Orlando Christian Prep in the prime time game of the Wally Keller Classic’s first day.
The final outcome was a somewhat-expected, 65-48 defeat for the Tarpons.
But … there were a couple of buts.
Charlotte fell in a early hole when the Stallions – the state’s fifth-ranked team in the latest FHSAA power rankings – rattled off six consecutive 3-point shots in the first quarter, racing to a 20-7 lead.
The Tarpons eventually found ways to attack the OCP defense and chipped away at the double-digit deficit throughout the second and third quarters.
When John Gamble scored in the paint and Jordan Attia drained a 3-pointer on a nifty pass from Dior Evans, Charlotte pulled within 34-30 with 4:13 to go in the third quarter. The two teams continued to trade paint, but after Gamble’s bucket made it a 38-34 game, the Tarpons blinked.
Three consecutive turnovers, a foul and a blocked shot ignited the Stallions on a 9-0 run to close out the quarter and re-establish their double-digit lead. This time, they never allowed Charlotte to get any closer than nine points, pulling further away near game’s end when Charlotte emptied the bench.
“They had those six 3’s and two free throws and that was their 20 in the first quarter,” Charlotte coach Mike Williams said. “We cut it to four, but there’s a reason why they’re state champs. They handle the pressure. They didn’t vary from anything they do. They kept it simple, they made the right passes and made the shots.
“And, you know, that’s what we struggle with right now,” Williams continued. “We struggle to keep it simple at times and some of that is me.”
Gamble finished with 20 points, 15 of which came in the second half. Chris Cornish chipped in 16 points and 10 rebounds. Though Evans finished with just three points, his defensive over the middle periods aided Charlotte’s rally.
It was yet another vaunted opponent in a season of vaunted opponents delivering haymakers to Charlotte’s record, but the Tarpons’ 8-11 record won’t matter come district tournament time.
The experience of how they got it most certainly will.
“We would have had to play a perfect game and they would have had to play really bad for us to have a legit shot,” Williams said. “But I thought at times we played really well. I’m trying to look at the bigger picture here.
“It helps us going into any game the rest of the year,” Williams added. “And that’s what we’re looking for. That’s it. That’s all.”
Isaiah Brown led three Stallions in double figures with 17 points. Marc Angueki took home OCP’s Player of the Game honors after scoring eight of his 12 points in the third quarter, keeping the Stallions afloat while Charlotte stormed within four points.
Gamble was Charlotte’s Player of the Game honoree.
Charlotte will play host to Peace River rival Port Charlotte in Saturday night’s Classic finale. It will be a rematch of December’s game at Port Charlotte when the Pirates knocked off the Tarpons, 55-42.
