Eight players to watch among the local teams at this year's Wally Keller Classic
KHYRE ELLIS
Port Charlotte
One of three freshmen to see serious minutes for the Pirates, Ellis occasionally reaches double figures by being unafraid to drive the lane.
JOHN GAMBLE
Charlotte
The 6-6 junior is the No. 13 prospect in the state’s Class of 2023, according to 247. Hard to argue considering his mix of shooting range and ability to play above the rim.
ARY HICKS
Charlotte
The 5-5 senior is the heart of the battle-tested Charlotte girls team. She is headed to Niagara to continue her basketball career whether or not she wills the Tarpons to a state title.
D’YANIS JIMENEZ
Charlotte
The 5-9 junior is listed as a point guard, which is fair, but she has a knack for being everywhere, all the time, thanks to her high motor, she should spark a recruiting battle as a senior.
ISAIAH LEVINE
Venice
The 6-1 senior settled in nicely after transferring into the school during the offseason. He was the unquestioned leader during the early portion of the season and is blending in with the football arrivals.
ELI LUBSEY
North Port
Still only a sophomore, the 6-6 Lubsey is a double-double threat on any given night and is averaging 9.7 points and 7. 1 rebounds.
JACOB NEWCOMB
Lemon Bay
The 5-9 senior guard can go from 0 to 12 points in a quarter and have a blink-and-you-miss-it 20 points by game’s end, thanks to a deadly perimeter stroke.
ALEX PERRY
Port Charlotte
The 6-5 senior’s football exploits overshadow his hoops prowess and a series of injuries have kept him under the hoops recruiting radar. That said, he’s the area’s best bet for 20 points and 10 rebounds on any given night.
DJ WOODS
Charlotte
The 6-1 senior guard became the first player in the history of the City of Palms Premiere event to score 30 points in a game.
MYLES WESTON
Venice
The speedy and savvy 6-0 guard will play football at the next level, but not before he finishes his prep hoops career with a potential repeat All-Area selection.
