Here’s a look at the 22 out-of-area boys teams and one girls team participating in this year’s Wally Keller Classic. Reader’s note: All records as of Sunday. All in-state team rankings are FHSAA unless otherwise noted. All out-of-state rankings provided by MaxPreps.
ANDREW JACKSON
Hometown: Jacksonville
Record: 15-2
About: The Tigers are the state’s No. 7 team and No. 3 in the uber-loaded Class 4A ranks (which contains local teams DeSoto County, Lemon Bay and Port Charlotte). They defeated Charlotte’s Friday night opponent, FSU School, 69-48 last month. They also own wins against fellow Keller participants Auburndale (66-58) and Victory Rock (59-41). Their losses came against Riverside, the No. 1 team in Class 5A and Potter’s House Christian, a defeat they avenged this past week with a 41-24 win.
AUBURNDALE
Hometown: Auburndale, FL
Record: 10-8
About: The Bloodhounds have played a schedule with a difficulty that closely matches Charlotte’s slate. Considering the Tarpons are 9-7, the Bloodhounds are one of many teams in this year’s field whose record doesn’t tell the whole story. They are No. 98 statewide and No. 19 in Charlotte’s Class 5A. Top wins include conquests of No. 66 North Florida Educational, No. 128 Victory Christian and No. 130 Episcopal School. Their most notable setbacks came against Keller participants Winter Haven, Bartow and Andrew Jackson as well as No. 5 Fleming Island, No. 28 Paxon School and No. 40 Clearwater Calvary Christian.
BARRON COLLIER
Hometown: Naples
Record: 11-6
About: The Cougars enter the week ranked No. 5 in the SFABC poll, No. 92 statewide and No. 17 in Class 5A. They have defeated SW Florida Christian, Lehigh and the Community School of Naples but perhaps their most impressive win came against St. Xavier, a Cincinnati team that defeated a Venice team at full strength just 24 hours earlier. Losses include setbacks to Mariner, Jesuit, Gulf Coast and Canterbury.
BARTOW
Hometown: Bartow, FL
Record: 10-5
About: The Yellow Jackets are the defending Class 6A state champions. They defeated Mater Academy the title the day after Charlotte’s season was ended by the Lions. This year’s edition has posted several impressive victories en route to a No. 84 state ranking and a No. 17 rank in Class 6A. They defeated fellow Wally participant Auburndale 57-53 last week and own a 69-63 win against Kathleen, which defeated Charlotte 65-62 earlier this season. Their losses have come against a stout bunch, including Olympia, Providence, Winter Haven and SLAM Tampa. Charlotte defeated SLAM 70-64 five days later.
CANTERBURY
Hometown: Fort Myers
Record: 10-5
About: It’s worth a Tarpon fan’s time to show up for the Auburndale-Canterbury contest. As mentioned earlier, the Bloodhounds’ schedule difficulty is in line with Charlotte, making them a good test case to preview the Tarpons’ Jan. 31 meeting with the Cougars. The Cougars have been drifting around the SFABC top 10 all season and are currently No. 6 after amassing wins against Lehigh and Barron Collier. Notable among the losses are Keller participants First Baptist, SW Florida Christian and Riverview.
EVANGELICAL CHRISTIAN
Hometown: Fort Myers
Record: 11-6
About: The Sentinels have a pretty record, but their schedule difficult is below zero (minus-2.73). Wins against DeSoto County and Lemon Bay don’t move the needle and that latter loss is one the Mantas are eager to avenge on Saturday night. They do own a 68-60 win against Lehigh. They have lost against SW Florida Christian and Mariner and will play Keller participant First Baptist today in what should be a telling matchup for both teams.
FSU SCHOOL
Hometown: Tallahassee
Record: 11-6
About: The Seminoles are led by former Heisman Trophy winner and NBA player Charlie Ward. They are the state’s No. 16 team and are No. 2 in Class 3A after playing a bruising schedule that ranks No. 18 in the state. Among their wins are a 71-34 win against Lincoln (No. 9, 6A), a 67-65 victory against Godby (No. 6, 5A) and a 71-45 romp against Edna Karr out of New Orlieans, the No. 7 team out of Louisiana whose football team is the subject of the bestselling book, “Across the River” by Washington Post journalist Kent Babb.
FIRST BAPTIST
Hometown: Naples
Record: 11-2
About: The Lions a lot of cachet in Southwest Florida basketball circles. They were ranked No. 2 in the latest SFABC poll. They are No. 106 statewide and No. 7 in Class 2A. Among their victories wins against Port Charlotte, Canterbury and a pair of wins against Naples. Seacrest Country Day nipped them 45-44 and they have also lost to Somerset Prep, the state’s No. 48 team.
LAKE HIGHLAND PREP
Hometown: Orlando
Record: 13-1
About: The Highlanders are the No. 4-ranked team in the state overall and the top team in Class 4A. Among their conquests is a 61-60 win against No. 2 Dr. Phillips, a team that routed Charlotte 80-48 at the City of Palms Classic. They also defeated Windermere, the state’s No. 10-ranked team. Their lone defeat came against George Rogers Clark out of Kentucky, MaxPrep’s No. 34-ranked team nationally (the Highlanders are 35th). They have played the state’s 10th most-difficult schedule.
LEHIGH
Hometown: Lehigh Acres, FL
Record: 8-10
About: The Lightning’s record might appear mediocre, but they have played a who’s who of Southwest Florida teams along the way including five of this year’s Wally Keller entrants. Their most impressive wins are probably victories against Venice and Tampa Gaither, two teams Charlotte dispatched recently. Among their losses are setbacks to Riverview, Barron Collier, Mariner (the top-ranked team in the SFABC poll), SLAM Tampa, Canterbury, Evangelical Christian and Port Charlotte.
LIFE CHRISTIAN
Hometown: Kissimmee, FL
Record: 6-9
About: The Lions hail from the unaffiliated Central Florida Christian District and have had a season of ups and downs. Among the ups – a 73-71 win over Wally Keller participant Tampa Catholic and a 65-60 win against Farmville Central, a perennial power from North Carolina. The team found itself in national headlines last month at the City of Palms Classic when one-armed Hansel Enmannuel won the event’s slam dunk contest with a slam that went viral and landed on ESPN’s SportsCenter. They were defeated 103-72 by WK participant Oldsmar Christian on Dec. 7.
MARTIN COUNTY
Hometown: Stuart, FL
Record: 13-3
About: The Tigers rank No. 25 in the state and No. 8 in Class 6A. They opened the season by defeating old Charlotte friend Tynan Becker’s Sagemont squad 78-73. They have since dispatched the likes of No. 9 Riviera Prep, No. 29 Lake Worth and No. 51 Florida Christian. The three losses came consecutively over winter break, beginning with IMG Academy Blue, followed by Bartlet (Tennessee’s No. 7 team, according to MaxPreps) and a 97-91 double-overtime nailbiter against Centennial, the state’s No. 56-ranked squad.
NORLAND
Hometown: Miami
Record: 8-6
About: The Vikings are coming off an 80-66 loss to Columbus, the state’s top-ranked team. They are ranked No. 70 overall and No. 12 in Class 5A. They own a win against St. Petersburg (No. 9, 5A) and among their losses are Wally Keller participant Tampa Catholic and the state’s No. 9 team, Riviera Prep (No. 1, 3A).
OLDSMAR CHRISTIAN
Hometown: Oldsmar, FL
Record: 6-6
About: The Eagles are another Wally Keller repeat customer. Currently, they stand No. 167 in the state according to MaxPreps, hailing from the independent SIAA. Notable among their victories is a win against fellow Wally Keller combatants Life Christian (103-72) and Victory Rock (75-69 last week). Notable losses include setbacks against IMG Blue, which faces Charlotte on Jan. 25, and DME Academy, whose No. 38 state ranking is one behind IMG Blue.
ORLANDO CHRISTIAN PREP
Hometown: Orlando
Record: 13-4
About: The Warriors will be a familiar name to Charlotte and Wally Keller fans. They participated in last year’s Wally, defeating the Tarpons 51-38 in route to their second consecutive state title and fourth in the past five years (they lost in the 2019 Class 3A title game). Their 48-game winning streak was snapped by city rival Olympia (the state’s No. 3 team) in the second game of this season, but they remain the top-ranked team in Class 2A and No. 12 overall. Their schedule is the state’s sixth most-difficult. Among their wins is a 76-40 romp of Kathleen, a team that defeated Charlotte 65-62 last month. They crushed Ridge View (Columbia, SC) 86-19 one month before FSU School lost to the same team, 66-62.
PINES CHARTER
Hometown: Pembroke Pines, FL
Record: 12-2
About: Charlotte fans know the Jaguars from the Tarpons’ 86-68 defeat on Dec. 11. They cruised past Boyd Anderson (No. 58, No. 13 in 6A), Westminster (No. 31, No. 4 in 3A), Portland Central Catholic (No. 15 in Oregon, according to MaxPreps) and Florida Christian (No. 51, No. 10 in 3A). As a result, the Jaguars rank No. 11 statewide and No. 2 in Class 6A. Perhaps the Jaguars’ most impressive performance came in a loss. They were nipped 51-48 in a tournament by California’s Sierra Canyon, the nation’s No. 4 team, according to MaxPreps.
RIVERVIEW
Hometown: Sarasota
Record: 13-4
About: A very familiar menace to the Sun Preps Power 8 community, the Rams are coming off a 79-58 win against Port Charlotte. They also took down North Port 61-50 in December. Other pelts on their belt are those of Lehigh, Canterbury and Cardinal Mooney. The result is a No. 81 state ranking that is good for No. 22 in Class 7A. In the negative column: They gave back that win against Cardinal Mooney by losing to the Cougars, 71-70, last week.
SCIENCE HILL
Hometown: Johnson City, Tenn.
Record: 9-2
About: The Hilltops are guided by Ken Cutlip, former teammate with and assistant for Charlotte coach Tom Massolio. They are the No. 14 team in Tennessee’s Class 4A and No. 33 overall. They are 3-0 against out-of-state competition, the most impressive being a 65-46 win against Union, Virginia, the No. 6 team in that state’s Division 2. Their two losses have come against Dobyns-Bennett and Greeneville, Tennessee’s No. 15 and No. 32 teams.
SW FLORIDA CHRISTIAN
Hometown: Fort Myers
Record: 11-6
About: This will be the King’s third trip to Punta Gorda this season, after participating in the Tarpon Preseason Tip-Off in November and facing Charlotte on Dec. 14 in a 63-54 Tarpons victory. Despite that loss to Charlotte, the King’s have maintained their Southwest Florida Association of Basketball Coaches (SFABC) ranking just ahead of the Tarpons (No. 3 this week to Charlotte’s No. 4). They own wins against WK invitee Canterbury and this past week against Mariner (top-ranked in the SFABC poll). Among their setbacks are a 67-31 verdict to the state’s No. 1 team, Columbus and an 82-77 overtime loss to another Wally participant, Barron Collier (No. 5 in the SFABC).
TAMPA CATHOLIC
Hometown: Tampa
Record: 10-8
About: The Crusaders are No. 45 statewide, No. 8 in Class 3A and have gone 2-2 against four of this year’s Wally Keller participants – Andrew Jackson (73-47 loss), Winter Haven (75-64 win), Norland (72-59 win) and Life Christian (73-71 loss. Most recently, they dispatched Jesuit (No. 38 overall, No. 5 in 5A). Another notable contest was an 86-42 loss to IMG Academy’s national team, a score very similar to Charlotte’s 81-43 preseason loss to the Ascenders.
VICTORY ROCK
Hometown: Sarasota
Record: 11-6
About: Victory Rock is making its second trip to Wally Keller Gymnasium after participating in the Tarpon Preseason Tip-Off in November, where they knocked off the home team and Southwest Florida Christian. They are ranked a milquetoast No. 197 in the state, according to MaxPreps, but they haven’t been ducking anybody. Among their defeats this season – Keller invitees Oldsmar Christian and Andrew Jackson, Canadian powerhouse Crestwood Prep and consensus national top-10 power AZ Compass Prep.
WINTER HAVEN
Hometown: Winter Haven, FL
Record: 15-3
About: The Blue Devils quite possibly could have played Bartow for the Class 6A state championship last season had they not run into Bartow in the region semifinals. They are back this season on a mission to take those final few steps. So far, so good for the state’s No. 13 team (No. 3 in 6A). They defeated Bartow last week, 63-54 and own victories against Auburndale, St. Petersburg (No. 55( and three teams from Washington state. The losses have been impressive, too – South Medford (Oregon’s No. 5 team, according to MaxPreps), Keller combatant Tampa Catholic and North Broward Prep, the state’s No. 8 team.
GIRLSSCIENCE HILL
Hometown: Johnson City, Tenn.
Record: 7-6
About: Charlotte’s foe actually has a very intriguing common opponent on its schedule. On New Year’s Day, the Hilltoppers waxed Fort Myers, 63-44. Just two weeks earlier, the Tarpons survived a scare from the Green Wave, prevailing 45-40 (they’ll face the Green Wave again this Wednesday). Science Hill is ranked No. 57 overall in Tennessee, according to MaxPreps and No. 23 in the state’s ultra-competitive Division 4A.
