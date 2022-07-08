Elliot Washington II made his second commitment announcement of this recruiting cycle when he posted his pledge to Penn State on Twitter Friday afternoon.
The Venice High cornerback/safety is a four-star athlete and committed to play for the University of Alabama on Jan. 31, writing “100% COMMITTED ROLL TIDE ROLL!!” in a Twitter post.
However, the 6-foot-1, 188-pound rising-senior tweeted a note on May 26, informing the public that he would be exploring his options. In the following weeks, Washington II posted pictures from visits to Michigan State and the Nittany Lions.
"I would like to thank the University of Alabama, Coach Saban, Coach Gillespe, and Coach T Rob for your time and effort during my recruitment," reads a note from Washington II in his commitment announcement posted Friday. "After exploring all options through out my recruitment process, I will be decommitting from the University of Alabama. After further conversation with my family I will be committing to...
"The Pennsylvania State University. 1000% committed."
The Penn State recruiting class of 2023 is currently ranked fifth overall, according to 247sports.com — with 10 four-star rated players (including Washington II) and five-star offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier of Ashburn, VA.
Last season, Washington II recorded 58 tackles (44 solo), two tackles for loss, four interceptions and four pass breakups, proving to be a crucial defender on the way to an 8A state championship for Venice.
This fall the fourth-year starter could make even more of an impact.
In a spring game loss to Lakeland, Washington II played cornerback, receiver and kick returner as he hardly left the field.
