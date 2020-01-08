Water polo players competing in regional tournament
Eight water polo athletes from southwest Florida have been selected to travel to North Carolina this weekend to play in the East Regional USA Water Polo Tournament. They will play on teams representing the best players in their age groups from a nine-state region of the Southeast United States and will face teams from the Northeast, Midwest, and Great Lakes regions in the tournament — part of the USA Olympic Development Program.
The selections include 14u athletes Jillian Vega (Booker Middle 7th grade), Jack Folvig (Pine View 8th grade) and Blake Neumann (Out-of-Door Academy 8th grade). 16u athletes include Vivian Bailey (Pine View 9th grade) and Mary Jane Bailey (Pine View 11th grade). 18u athletes include Jade Hulme (Venice High 11th grade), Jamie McHardy (Lakewood Ranch 11th grade) and Nina McHardy (Lakewood Ranch 11th grade). All eight athletes train and compete with the Sarasota United Water Polo Club.
“I am so excited for this amazing opportunity,” said Jade Hulme of Venice, who learned to swim and play water polo at the start of high school season last January and has been dedicated to the sport since. “I couldn’t ask for a better coach.”
The eight players headed to the regional water polo tournament will play for a spot on the final regional team rosters selected to compete in the USA Water Polo Olympic Development Program National Championships in California this spring.
For more information about playing water polo with Sarasota United Water Polo Club go to suwp.org. Beginners are always welcome, and the club has both youth and masters players.
Boating class offered
America’s Boating Course is being offered by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron on four evenings — 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, on Jan. 20, 22, 27 and 29
The class will be held at the Waymire Training Center at Wellfield Park — 1450 Lucaya Ave. in Venice.
Subjects covered include docking and undocking maneuvers, required and suggested equipment, rules of the road, Florida regulations, using a trailer including backing, PWC operation and handling emergency situations.
A boating safety ID card required by the State of Florida for anyone born after Jan 1, 1988, will be issued at the successful completion of the course. All students are requested to bring a lunch for themselves. Beverages are provided by the Squadron. Call 941-244-8331 for more information.
