Charlotte’s Connor Trim gains ground against Cypress Lake’s Garry Lafalaise and Cainan Sabo before Friday’s game was called.

FORT MYERS — Weather delays proved too much to overcome for a Charlotte team that appeared to have all the answers against Cypress Lake.

Charlotte led 10-0 with 6:59 to play in the second quarter of Friday’s game and had a 2nd-and-goal situation at the Cypress Lake 2 when the horn sounded. The teams would never get back on the field.

The game had been delayed more than an hour before kickoff due to weather, as well. Both teams were prepared to finish the game on Saturday, but no officials were available. The teams couldn’t agree on Monday, so the game will not be resumed.

The Tarpons (2-1) opened the game with a dominating, 19-play, 62-yard drive that ended in a 22-yard Tyler Amaral field goal. Along the way, Charlotte converted a 4th-and-5 at their own 49 when Keon Jones completed a 6-yard pass to Brayan Augustin.

Charlotte immediately got the ball back when the Tarpons’ special teams unit forced a Panthers’ fumble on the ensuing kickoff. Set up at the Cypress Lake 25, Jones hit Augustin for a 23-yard pass, then Connor Trim bulled his way in from 2 yards out for the 10-0 lead.

Cypress Lake had mustered just 18 yards on six carries and 5 passing yards when a long snap sailed over the Panthers’ punter head for a 29-yard loss that staked Charlotte to a 1st-and-goal at the 8. It was on that series that the game ultimately ended.

It was a disappointing outcome for a Charlotte team that was poised to get well following its first loss of the season last week at Dunbar. The Tarpons will return to Class 6A District 13 play next week at North Fort Myers.

