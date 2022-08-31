Sun preps logo

The Lemon Bay football team has already had to weather its fair share of storms as it enters a Week 2 matchup at IMG Academy (Blue) tonight at 7:30 in Bradenton.

Unable to properly maintain their home field after a nasty storm fried a water pump, the Mantas have been forced to hit the road for the early part of their season.


