The Lemon Bay football team has already had to weather its fair share of storms as it enters a Week 2 matchup at IMG Academy (Blue) tonight at 7:30 in Bradenton.
Unable to properly maintain their home field after a nasty storm fried a water pump, the Mantas have been forced to hit the road for the early part of their season.
Last week, they didn’t even get to finish one quarter of football in a 7-0 weather-shortened loss at Lakewood Ranch.
Lemon Bay (0-1) opened strong by forcing a fumble, but couldn’t take advantage of the turnover. They faced a one-score deficit when lightning rolled in. The storm hung around long enough to postpone the game that night, and with no viable date to complete the game, it ended as a forfeit for Lemon Bay.
If the Mantas play a full game against the Blue Ascenders, they should be well-positioned to take control of the contest.
IMG Academy Blue finished 2-4 in its inaugural season last year, beating Akelynn’s Angels Christian Academy and Windermere Prep.
In Week 1 of this season, the Blue Ascenders lost to a young Barron Collier team, 37-13, as it was gashed for 246 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 15 rushes in a game that was finished at halftime due to storms in the area.
Offensively, IMG Academy Blue used two senior quarterbacks last week — Joey Conflitti and Kazuma Ono. Conflitti finished 5-of-6 passing for 20 yards, rushing five times for 12 yards while Ono went 0-for-3 passing, rushing two times for eight yards.
Two senior running backs, Jimmy Athans and Hector Manuel, did most of the work on offense as they combined for 115 rushing yards and a score on 13 carries.
Lemon Bay, with a stable of backs led by Joseph Scott, could find similar success to the Cougars on the ground. Scott rushed five times for 19 yards in the early stages of last week’s game as he ran hard through Mustangs tacklers.
Scott combined with dual-threat quarterback Trey Rutan could give the Blue Ascenders problems defensively.
Last meeting: N/A
Lemon Bay players to watch: DT Gabe Dickerson, DT Dan Romanelli, MLB Caleb Whitmore, DE Ashton Tucker, QB Trey Rutan, RB Joseph Scott
