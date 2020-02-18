Sun preps logo

Baseball

North Port vs. TBA at Largo High in Packer Invitational, 7 p.m.

Lacrosse

Venice boys at Out of Door Academy, 7 p.m.

Softball

Charlotte at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.

Port Charlotte at Riverview Sarasota, 8 p.m.

Tennis

Charlotte at Port Charlotte girls, 3 p.m.

Port Charlotte at Charlotte boys, 3 p.m.

