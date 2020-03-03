Baseball
Ida Baker at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
College baseball
Northeastern University at Western Michigan University, 1 p.m. at North Charlotte Regional Park
Lacrosse
Saint Stephen’s at Venice boys, 7 p.m.
Boys weightlifting
Charlotte at Venice, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Venice at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Lemon Bay at Bishop Verot, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Port Charlotte vs. North Port, 3 p.m.
