Those who branded Friday night’s Venice High football game at Sarasota to be a matchup of two of the state’s best were at least halfway correct.
The Indians (3-0, No. 5 in FL) fell into a stunning 7-0 hole before scoring 49 unanswered points by the time the first half was up, intercepting Sailors quarterback Lance Trippel four times in a running-clock win.
Though there typically isn’t too much to learn from Venice beating up on a lesser team, there were still some things that stuck out.
Here are the top takeaways from Week 4:
Logan Ballard is an end zone magnet
Venice linebackers Logan Ballard and Desavion Cassaway (2 INTs) each had a pick-six against Sarasota — the fourth interception for a touchdown in just five career interceptions for Ballard.
Both Ballard (23 tackles) and Cassaway (22) are among the team leaders in tackles while Cassaway also has a team-leading three interceptions.
Joining those two seniors is another pair of seniors in Martin Ramons (team-leading 25 tackles) and Michael Phillips Jr. (16 tackles).
Indians responding well to adversity
Venice has had little reason to worry so far this season.
Entering last Friday night, the Indians had not allowed quarterback Ryan Browne to be sacked, and they had not turned the ball over.
Though Browne still has not been sacked, he threw two interceptions and the Indians also coughed up a pair of fumbles.
The Indians didn’t seem to mind the mistakes.
Venice scored a touchdown the drive immediately following each turnover to re-establish momentum and keep Sarasota in a hole.
Kicking game helping defense
The defense has been dominant for Venice so far this season as the Indians have not allowed more than 20 points through an undefeated start.
While much of that has been due to a deep and talented group of defenders, the kicking game has also played its part.
Kicker Kirill Kotov has showcased a big leg so far with nine of his 19 kickoffs going for a touchback. Kotov, a junior, had four kickoffs for a touchback against the Sailors as they constantly had to begin drives deep in their own territory.
Despite punting just once this season, Marek Houston has also proven to be more than capable — punting his only attempt for 40 yards so far.
