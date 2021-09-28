Venice coach John Peacock said he was ‘embarrassed’ by his team’s performance despite beating Palmetto, 42-10, on Homecoming night.
Though the Indians did have their fair share of mistakes — including fumbles, bad snaps and some mental lapses — there was plenty of good, too.
Venice (4-0) should retain its No. 1 ranking in the FHSAA RPI and has moved up from fifth to fourth in FL in MaxPreps’ rankings.
It can be easy to find fault with the top-ranked team in the state, but there were also plenty of positives that stood out on Friday night.
Here are the highlights:
Bray’s breakout
Senior tight end Austin Bray had been quiet in the passing game with three receptions for 50 yards through the first three games of the season.
However, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound athlete showed off his play-making ability early against Palmetto.
The Tigers often left Bray open in the middle of the field as he racked up five receptions for 76 yards — all in the first half — as he proved why the Indians' offense can be so difficult to defend.
Escort shines again
Venice has held the lead entering the fourth quarter of every game they’ve played this season, and senior running back Da’Marion Escort has proved essential in closing out those victories.
Escort helped Venice drain the final six minutes of a 21-20 win over Cocoa in Week 3 and had another huge fourth quarter against Palmetto — breaking off a 55-yard touchdown run that put the lead out of reach.
Escort, who finished with 16 carries for 170 yards and three touchdowns, has rushed 66 times for 470 yards and seven touchdowns just four games into the season.
However, Escort limped off the field after taking a hard hit in the fourth quarter and did not return, with Alvin Johnson scoring late as his replacement.
Running QBs continue to trouble Indians
It may just be a coincidence, but the Indians have been exposed at times on defense by running quarterbacks.
Cocoa signal-caller Davin Wydner ran 15 times for 79 yards and a touchdown in a one-point loss to Venice and Palmetto tried to ignite a second-half rally the same way.
Palmetto turned to athlete Cleve Benson at quarterback and he ran 12 times for 60 yards as he brought his team to within a few yards of making it a 21-17 game at the end of the third quarter.
