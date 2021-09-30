PUNTA GORDA — Five-plus weeks into the high school football season, Charlotte has lost just one game, but still finds itself walking into a must-win game tonight at North Fort Myers.
The Tarpons (2-1) lost to Dunbar in Week 4 and will likely have to win the remainder of their district contests to have a shot at the title — starting tonight with the Red Knights at 7 p.m.
“This one definitely means a lot,” Charlotte linebacker/running back Connor Trim said. “We already lost one district game, and if we lose another it’s gonna be real hard to get into the playoffs.
“I think everyone is fired up after that loss. We all think we should have beat them. It didn’t go our way that night, but we’ll come back and win out, hopefully.”
The Charlotte offense has been a work in progress since the days leading up to the season-opening game against Island Coast.
The coaching staff opted to switch quarterbacks — from Mason Henderson to Keon Jones — and haven’t been able to find a go-to receiver since.
In the meantime, running back Troi McClary flashed potential as he rushed for 266 yards and three touchdowns over the first two games before injuring his ankle — forcing the team to turn to other athletes including Trim, Kris McNealy and Deven Jones.
Despite the early-season offensive struggles, however, the Tarpons are confident they’ve figured it out.
Jones has been more comfortable and confident in practice this week, according to coaches and players, while safety Brayan Augustin — a state qualifier in track and field — is going to be used more as a receiver.
“After the second week, I tried to explain to these guys that we have to find our identity,” Charlotte coach Wade Taylor said. “I think we’ve found it. We’ve planned some different stuff, and I’m excited to see it.
“We’re running two-to-three tight ends at a time right now. We’re changing up our formations a little bit. The biggest thing is getting the ball in (Augustin)’s hands and letting him have some fun.”
The Tarpons will debut this new look against a North Fort Myers defense that’s been stingy at times this season.
The Red Knights (2-2) have forced eight turnovers — six fumbles and two interceptions — while also recording 13 sacks, including six from 6-foot-3, 225 pound defensive end Atavious Weaver.
Offensively, North Fort Myers favors running the ball, with six players registering at least 10 carries so far this season. Chief among the ball carriers has been Levontai “Bo” Summersett, who has proven to be effective since taking over at quarterback following an injury to starter Tanner Helton.
Summersett has rushed 47 times for 275 yards and three touchdowns while completing 11-of-17 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.
“They’re tough,” Taylor said of the Red Knights. “They’re not the fastest (North Fort Myers) team I’ve seen, but they’re big and I think they have the potential to be physical.
“I think they’re gonna come out and try to smack us in the mouth.”
Players to watch: Nelson Daniels, Logan James, Connor Trim, Kris McNealy, Mickel Williams, Cael Newton, Brayan Augustin, Keon Jones, Brady Hall, Tyler Amaral
Last meeting: 34-18 Charlotte win on Oct. 12, 2018
Predictions: 24-14 Charlotte (Vinnie Portell, 17-3), Charlotte 27-14 (Patrick Obley, 16-4) Charlotte 28-10 (Scott Zucker, 16-4)
Venice (4-0) at Lakewood Ranch (2-3), 7 p.m.
Venice will have a good opportunity to fix some of its mistakes this Friday as it plays at Lakewood Ranch.
The Mustangs have historically struggled against the Indians, especially of late, with the Indians winning each of last five meetings by a combined score of 291-16.
It doesn’t look like Lakewood Ranch will change that trend this season.
The Mustangs have fared well against teams with losing records this year, beating Seminole and West Boca Raton, but were blown out by Braden River and Gulf Coast, while also losing a close matchup with Cardinal Mooney.
A pass-heavy offense has kept Lakewood Ranch in games with nearly 29 points per game behind senior quarterback Cameron Madison (90-of-157 for 1,091 yards, 7 TDs and 4 INTs).
While nine Mustangs receivers have at least one catch, Madison primarily relies on the trio of Isaac Ashley, Kaden Allen and Marlowe Walker — along with workhorse running back Kevin Everhart.
Ashley has been the go-to receiver, with 23 receptions for 396 yards and 2 TDs, but Everhart has been the leader in total offense — rushing 76 times for 554 yards (7.3 ypc) and 9 TDs, while also catching 19 passes for 146 yards and another score.
Though no team should be taken lightly, the Indians are likely to beat the Mustangs — a team they are ranked 300 spots higher than by MaxPreps — in the first half, leaving opportunities for some of Venice’s second-string players.
One of those promising backups is sophomore running back Alvin Johnson, who ran twice for 20 yards and a touchdown as he played for the injured Da’Marion Escort in last Friday’s win.
Other backups to watch include quarterback Michael Valentino, receiver Larry Shannon and defensive back Deylen Platt.
Players to watch: Damon Wilson II, Desavion Cassaway, Trenton Kintigh, Logan Ballard, Myles Weston, Jayshon Platt, Da’Marion Escort, Alvin Johnson, Ryan Browne, Omari Hayes, Keyon Sears, Austin Bray
Last meeting: 66-7 Venice win on Oct. 16, 2020
Predictions: 56-0 Venice win (Portell), 49-12 Venice (Obley), 42-6 Venice (Zucker)
North Port (1-4) at Gulf Coast (2-2), 7 p.m.
The Bobcats have struggled since a season-opening win against Estero — scoring just one touchdown over three straight losses, and were losing, 14-0, at Ida Baker when the game was called a no contest due to weather.
The team will get another chance to turn its slump around this week at Gulf Coast, a team that has scored at least four touchdowns in three out of four games this season.
The Sharks have lost to Naples and Bishop Verot, but also beat Lakewood Ranch and Golden Gate convincingly behind a balanced offense.
However, quarterback Konner Barrett has already thrown six interceptions and North Port safety Jeremiah Laguerre is surely hungry to add onto his area-high seven interceptions this year.
Players to watch: Jeremiah “Juju” Laguerre, Jaylon Fulton, Dylan Almeyda
Last meeting: 26-14 Gulf Coast win on Oct. 11, 2019
Predictions: 35-7 Gulf Coast (Portell), 21-7 Gulf Coast (Obley), 28-7 Gulf Coast (Zucker)
Booker (0-3) at Port Charlotte (1-3), 7:30 p.m.
The Pirates have played better than their record indicates, but have fallen victim to mistakes, poor weather and a difficult schedule — losing one-score games to quality opponents like Charlotte and Sarasota.
This week, however, represents the perfect chance for a bounce-back opportunity against the winless Tornadoes.
Port Charlotte’s offense has found rhythm lately, with quarterback Bryce Eaton adding Alex Perry to his arsenal and sophomore running back Edd Guerrier breaking out as a featured player.
Booker’s defense, meanwhile, has been vulnerable this season — allowing 36 points to Cardinal Mooney and 64 points to Sarasota so far.
Players to watch: Edd Guerrier, Jay Pelham, Bryce Eaton, Christian Weatherhead, Jamal Streeter, Sam Clerjuste, Sam Luther, Jaekwon Pringle, Alex Perry, Eric Bell, Okten Logue, Charlie Vanamburg, Juquarius Jones, Tyrell Luther.
Last meeting: 38-0 Port Charlotte win on Sept. 22, 2017
Predictions: 34-7 Port Charlotte (Portell), 38-6 Port Charlotte (Obley), 42-7 Port Charlotte (Zucker)
