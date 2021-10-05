Not many people familiar with the Venice High football program were tuning into last Friday’s game with bated breath.
Most, if not all Indians fans knew their team would beat the Mustangs — it was simply a matter of by how much.
Still, there were athletes, plays and trends that stuck out and are worth noting as the season goes on.
Here’s what you might have missed in Venice’s 61-7 win over Lakewood Ranch:
Johnson flashes star potential
Venice already has a workhorse running back in Da’Marion Escort — a 6-foot-1, 185-pound player who has rushed 74 times for 628 yards and nine touchdowns — but the Indians might have another future star on their hands in Alvin Johnson III.
“Alvin is a very, very special football player,” Venice coach John Peacock said after Friday night’s blowout win. “He’s very talented and he could be someone who could be one of the best that’s ever come through this area if he decides to.”
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound sophomore backed up that praise with his play — rushing 11 times for 102 yards and touchdown along with one reception for 42 yards and another score.
Browne not afraid to sling it
The Indians have aired it out this season and that was on full display on Friday night.
Quarterback Ryan Browne completed 11-of-22 passes for 201 yards and five touchdowns to five different receivers in the first half.
However, Browne did throw two interceptions, including a pick-six.
Through five games Browne has completed 63-of-108 passes for 1,017 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.
“He’s unbelievable,” Peacock said of Browne on Friday night. “He’s very smart and can really throw the ball. He’s showed what he can do with his legs, too, when it breaks down. He’s talented and I’ve been saying that since the beginning of the season.
“I think everything is starting to come together for Ryan.”
Indians dominate line of scrimmage
Venice has had little trouble winning the battle at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball this season, but it was even more apparent against Lakewood Ranch.
The Indians combined to rush for nearly 400 yards while scoring eight offensive touchdowns behind their powerful offensive line.
On defense, Venice allowed negative-6 rushing yards on 12 carries and didn’t allow the Mustangs offense to take a snap in the red zone.
