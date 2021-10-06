ARCADIA — The DeSoto County football team went winless last season, and eventually, the players grew tired of hearing about it.
The Bulldogs wasted no time hitting the weight room in the offseason and learning the playbook of new head coach and athletic director Sam Holland.
Six weeks into the season, that hard work has already started to pay off for DeSoto County (2-2).
“I think it clicked for us because of last season,” junior running back Gershon Galloway said “We went 0-10 and everyone was kind of making fun of it. That focused us in.
“We don’t want to be 0-10. That’s not who DeSoto is. That’s now how the Bulldogs play. DeSoto is always going to fight.”
Holland employs a Wing T offense with Lane Fullerton at quarterback, Nazir Gilchrist, Galloway and Jay Pelham — recently transferred back from Port Charlotte — at running back and Andy Garibay, Michael Russ and Lildreco Tompkins at fullback.
The strategy has worked in most games as the Bulldogs have scored at least 24 points in all but one of their games — a 36-0 loss to Lemon Bay.
“They didn’t wait on the wins,” Holland said. “They began to work that first practice in spring ball. It’s the community. It’s all the passion that carries over from past players and family that these kids want to uphold and carry on.”
Gilchrist has led the attack with 31 carries for 434 yards and six touchdowns along with a team-leading three receptions for 53 yards and another score.
But it hasn’t just been Gilchrist.
Galloway has rushed 26 times for 265 yards, Tompkins has rushed 22 times for 173 yards, Garibay has 25 rushes for 160 yards, with each scoring at least one touchdown.
There have been standouts on the defensive side, too.
Defensive lineman Blas Cervantes has made 13 tackles including a team-high six for loss, one sack, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Gilchrist, also a defensive back, has an interception a pass breakup and a forced fumble to his credit, along with three tackles.
In total, the defense has forced 12 fumbles (recovered six) and has two interceptions — at a pace of two turnovers forced per game.
Keeping up the winning could be a challenge this week.
The Bulldogs will travel to play at Frostproof (3-2), a team who Holland calls “the most athletic team we’ve played.”
“They’re very balanced,” Holland said. “They run 52 percent run, 48 percent pass. They have talented guys at every position. There’s no weak spot, and they use every phase of the game to their advantage. There’s a reason why Frostproof has their tradition.”
No matter if DeSoto County wins or loses against Frostproof — also named the Bulldogs — it won’t be giving up until the final whistle.
“It felt like we weren’t playing DeSoto football last year,” Galloway said. “We weren’t playing like DeSoto Bulldogs. Everyone put their heads down. That was just messed up. Now, we’re playing as a team.”
Players to watch: Nazir Gilchrist, Blas Cervantes, Gershon Galloway, Andy Garibay, Lildreco Tompkins, Michael Russ, Jalen Taylor, Donavion Dwyer, Jay Pelham
Last meeting: 22-21 DeSoto County win on Sept. 14, 2012
Predictions: 28-22 Frostproof (Vinnie Portell, 21-3), 27-20 DeSoto County (Patrick Obley, 20-4), 21-20 DeSoto County (Scott Zucker, 20-4)
Charlotte (3-1) at Lehigh (3-1), 7 p.m. Thursday
The Tarpons have controlled most games with a powerful defensive front, but they’ll be met with a challenge unlike any they’ve seen this week at the Lehigh Lighting in five-star running back Richard Young.
Young, who has earned offers from just about every big-time collegiate program, has rushed 82 times for 836 yards and nine touchdowns in just four games.
However, the Lightning are also starting freshman Dorian Mallary at quarterback.
Mallary is completing just 46% of his passes and has thrown for three touchdowns to three interceptions.
This offensive attack has proven effective against lesser teams — beating North Fort Myers, 28-22, East Lee County, 43-6, and Riverdale, 42-6, — but has struggled mightily in a 14-2 loss to Riverview.
Charlotte, on the other hand, has turned to senior Keon Jones to handle quarterbacking duties and a couple of linebackers — Connor Trim and Kris McNealy — to power the rushing game.
It worked last week in a 31-18 win over North Fort Myers, but the Tarpons may need all the help they can get on defense against Young and co.
Players to watch: Nelson Daniels, Connor Trim, Kris McNealy, Keon Jones, Logan James, Brayan Augustin, Cael Newton, Mickel Williams, Avant Harris, Nequis Graham, Tyler Amaral
Last meeting: 21-16 Charlotte win on Sept. 25, 2020
Predictions: 24-21 Charlotte (Portell), 21-20 Charlotte (Obley), 28-14 Charlotte (Zucker).
Manatee (0-5) at Venice (5-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Much has changed with Manatee (0-5) in the past year.
Ex-head coach Yusuf Shakir was let go and replaced with former offensive coordinator Jacquez Green. Since then, the Hurricanes have rotated through three offensive line coaches and are on their second defensive coordinator.
Couple the coaching changes with a brutal schedule, and the results haven’t been pretty.
Despite returning starting quarterback Jayce Berzowski and running back Kyree Jones, the offense has struggled — failing to score more than 9 points in any game.
Berzowski and Jones are two of the only offensive returners, however, as nearly the entire offensive line is new, along with every member of the receiving corps.
It hasn’t been easy on defense, either, as Manatee has allowed an average of 34.8 points per game while forcing two turnovers and sacking the quarterback eight times through five games.
As Manatee has struggled this season, Venice (5-0) has continued its ascension.
The Indians remain the No. 1 team in FL, according to the FHSAA RPI, and have risen to No. 2 in FL, according to MaxPreps.
This week shouldn’t be too different for Venice, which should have just about every advantage over Manatee this time around.
Players to watch: Ryan Browne, Omari Hayes, Austin Bray, Jayshon Platt, Da’Marion Escort, Alvin Johnson III, Trenton Kintigh, Damon Wilson II, Myles Weston, Elliot Washington, Desavion Cassaway, Martin Ramos, Logan Ballard
Last meeting: 32-27 Manatee win on Oct. 30, 2020
Prediction: 49-7 Venice (Portell), 56-7 Venice (Obley), 42-0 Venice (Zucker)
Riverdale (2-3) at Port Charlotte (2-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday
The Pirates took advantage of a bounce-back opportunity last week as they blew out Booker to open district play with a win.
They’ll try to keep that going against the Raiders — a team that’s beaten North Fort Myers and Mariner, but has been blown out by Fort Myers, Dunbar and Lehigh.
Riverdale has struggled to score in those losses and have scored more than two touchdowns just once — in a 40-13 over Mariner (1-4).
Though the offense has been run-heavy, running twice as much as it passes, Riverdale has done most of its scoring through the air.
Quarterback Brody Dorsey has completed 28-of-63 passes for 490 yards along with five touchdowns, but has also thrown 10 interceptions.
Port Charlotte, on the other hand, has been stingy on defense as it’s allowed a team to score over 20 points just once.
Players to watch: Edd Guerrier, Alex Perry, Jamal Streeter, Bryce Eaton, Sam Clerjuste, Sam Luther, Jaekwon Pringle, Eric Bell, Okten Logue, Charlie Vanamburg, Juquarius Jones, Tyrell Luther.
Last meeting: 30-7 Port Charlotte win on Oct. 17, 2014
Predictions: 27-13 Port Charlotte (Portell), 31-28 Port Charlotte (Obley), 24-14 Port Charlotte (Zucker)
Booker (0-4) at Lemon Bay (4-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday
The Mantas have handled every opponent on their schedule and that likely won’t change this week.
Though Lemon Bay lost to Booker when the teams last met three years ago, the programs have headed in opposite directions since.
Booker has struggled mightily in every game its played this season — most recently losing 48-0 last week at Port Charlotte.
With a relentless rushing attack featuring quarterback Trey Rutan and running backs Jason Hogan, Landon Spanninger and Jacob Sekach along with a tough defense, Lemon Bay should control this game from start to finish.
Players to watch: Jason Hogan, Landon Spanninger, Trey Rutan, Aaron Pasick, Luke Tannehill, Jacob Sekach, Everett Baker, Gabe Dickerson, Caleb Whitmore, Daylan Craft, Chase Tudor, Dan Romanelli
Last meeting: 28-14 Booker win on Oct. 19, 2018
Predictions: 49-0 Lemon Bay (Portell), 42-0 Lemon Bay (Obley), 56-6 Lemon Bay (Zucker)
Bayshore (1-4) at North Port (1-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday
The Bobcats have struggled since opening the season with a win over Estero, losing five straight as the offense was shut out three times.
However, North Port coach Garon Belser said his team played its best game of the season despite losing to Gulf Coast, 31-17, last Friday night as quarterback Sean Silverberg hit Dylan Almeyda and Jeremiah Laguerre for scores.
Bayshore has struggled this year, too, losing in blowout fashion to Osceola, Lemon Bay, DeSoto County and Land O’ Lakes.
Players to watch: Jeremiah “Juju” Laguerre, Jaylon Fulton, Dylan Almeyda, Sean Silverberg
Last meeting: 37-6 North Port win on Oct. 9, 2020
Predictions: 21-7 North Port (Portell), 18-15 Bayshore (Obley), 24-14 North Port (Zucker)
