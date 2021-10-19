Winning came especially easily this week for the Venice High football team as the Indians led Gulf Coast, 56-0, by halftime in a blowout win.
Though Venice (7-0, 3-0) has continued to steamroll opposing teams, the Indians have fallen to No. 6 in the FHSAA RPI, but remain at No. 2 in FL, according to MaxPreps.
Despite the drop, the Indians have continued to look like one of the best teams in the state.
That started early — on an 85-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Browne to Jayshon Platt — on the second offensive play, and didn’t let up as the team scored on offense, defense and special teams in the rout.
Here’s what stood out in the win over Gulf Coast:
Platt steals the show
There were plenty of impressive moments as the Indians beat up on the Sharks this past Friday, but no players stood out as much as Jayshon Platt.
The senior receiver caught just four passes, but turned that into 175 yards and two touchdowns as he not only beat the secondary with his speed, but proved to be hard to tackle, too.
Platt has put up impressive stats through seven games — with 25 receptions for 443 yards and four touchdowns — but his stats might even be better if he were on a team that didn’t have as many weapons as Venice.
Ballard extends his record
It seems as though every time Logan Ballard touches the football he scores.
The senior linebacker has eight career interceptions and has returned six of them for a touchdown — a school record that he already established earlier this year.
Ballard’s sixth pick-6 came at the end of the first quarter as he jumped in front of a screen pass and ran untouched for a 28-yard return to put his team up, 28-0.
The middle linebacker does more than record pick-6s, though.
Ballard also has 45 total tackles (second-most) along with his two interceptions as he’s been at the heart of the Indians defense.
Escort bullies the Sharks
Senior running back Da’Marion Escort has slowed his pace since gaining some bumps and bruises over the past few weeks, but the Murray State commit has been almost unstoppable when he plays.
He ran the ball just five times on Friday night, but turned those touches into 60 yards and two touchdowns as he ran over Sharks defenders for several long gains.
Through six games played, Escort has rushed 79 times for 688 yards (8.7 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns along with one reception for 41 yards and a score.
