Postseason is well under way in all fall sports outside of football. Front and center this week is the Class 2A swimming state championships at Sailfish Splashpark Aquatic Center in Stuart.
Every other sport will be wrapping up the regional phase of their respective postseasons, including Class 4A swimming. Here’s a closer look at what’s in store this week:
SWIMMING
Charlotte, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay will be represented at Friday’s state meet.
The Tarpons’ best hope for titles are in the hands of James Rose and Charlie Plaisted. The senior duo each reached state in two events. Plaisted will be the favorite to win the 100-meter butterfly after his regional qualifying time was nearly a half-second better than anyone else. He will also compete in the 50 freestyle. Rose qualified second in the 200 freestyle and will also be in the 100 freestyle event. Both will anchor the school’s 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams. Other Tarpons competing are Gage McCauley (1-meter diving), Gage Slorp (100 breastroke), Zoe Schwartz (200 freestyle), Roxana Manta (200 medley), Karlee Casarella (1-meter dive) and Celina Myers (100 breaststroke). The Tarpon girls will also be competing in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Port Charlotte will have five individuals and two relay teams at the meet. Tonio Hensel will compete in the 200 medley and 100 breast. Caroline Aylward qualified in the 50 and 100 free while Bryanna Robinson will compete in the 100 fly and 100 backstroke. Melody Stelmaszak rounds out the individuals with a qualifying time in the 100 breast. The girls’ 200 and 400 free relay teams will vie for medalist honors, as well.
Lemon Bay will send three experienced swimmers to Stuart. Joey Sacco (200 free, 100 free), Beckett Koss (50 free, 100 fly) and Meghan Brown (50 free, 100 fly) excelled at the state meet a year ago and could some more hardware at this year’s event.
Venice and North Port will be vying for state invites on Friday in the Region 4A-2 meet at Selby Aquatic Center.
CROSS COUNTRY
A large contingent of local runners advanced to the regional round of the cross country postseason this past week.
In Class 4A, Venice’s boys and girls advanced while North Port’s boys also moved on. Charlotte’s boys and girls also advanced in Class 3A.
In Class 2A, Lemon Bay’s boys and girls moved on, as did the Port Charlotte boys. Depending on how the final results from this weekend shakes out, Port Charlotte’s Katrina Machado and DeSoto County’s Paloma Resendiz could advance as at-large individuals on the girls’ side.
The Region 3A-3 and 2A-3 meets will both take place on Wednesday at Buckingham Community Park in Fort Myers. The Region 4A-2 meet will be Thursday at Holloway Park in Lakeland.
VOLLEYBALL
Venice, Lemon Bay and Charlotte each advanced to this week’s regional semifinal round.
Venice (21-7) will play host to Lake Nona (17-5) on Wednesday in a Region 7A-2 semifinal. The Lions advanced to face Venice by outlasting Tohopekaliga in five sets last week. It was Lake Nona’s third meeting with Tohopekaliga and the second match to go five sets. The Lions won all three of those meetings. A Venice win on Wednesday likely means a road trip to top-seed Steinbrenner on Saturday.
Lemon Bay (25-2) will not only be vying for a trip to the Region 4A-2 final (likely at Academy of the Holy Names) when it meets Weeki Wachee on Tuesday – the Mantas will also be attempting to tie the school record for wins in a season. Weeki Wachee (19-4) advanced to Tuesday’s semifinal by outlasting Manta district rival Port Charlotte in five sets.
Charlotte (19-8) will have to hit the road on Wednesday, making a trip to Osceola (18-9) for their Region 5A-3 semifinal. The Warriors have won five of their past six matches, losing only to the high-ranking Academy of the Holy Names on Oct. 12. They also own wins this season over Region 7A-2 qualifiers East Lake and Tarpon Springs.
FOOTBALL
The final week of the regular season will feature two teams playing for their postseason lives.
Port Charlotte is battling for the No. 8 seed in Region 5A-3 in after a brutal loss at Sebring with the district championship on the line. The Pirates will play host to Class 7A foe Kathleen (2-7) in a game they should be favored to win. The Red Devils defeated George Jenkins 18-0 earlier this year. That game is notable for comparison’s sake – DeSoto County defeated George Jenkins 22-7 on Oct. 22.
Charlotte can breathe a little easier after taking care of business this past Friday against Ida Baker, but a strong showing against a Class 8A Riverview team that was just deflated by Venice could be a big addition to their resume.
Elsewhere, North Port will travel to Lemon Bay in what has evolved into a fun local rivalry in recent years. This will be the 10th meeting between the schools. Lemon Bay holds a 7-2 advantage including wins in the past six meetings since the teams began meeting annually in 2015. A surging DeSoto County will travel to Hardee to renew the state’s oldest continuous rivalry while Venice closes out its regular season slate with North Fort Myers.
