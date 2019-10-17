With both the Venice and Manatee football teams blowing out their district opponents last Friday night, the two teams ensured that their Oct. 25 matchup will be for the district championship.
But before the Indians can play for their fourth straight district title, they’ll host a game of nearly equal importance as the Cocoa Tigers come to play at Powell-Davis Stadium this Friday.
“I think even looking back three weeks ago, we realized this is going to be a huge game for our season not just for rankings, but also from a mental standpoint,” Venice coach John Peacock said.
Venice enters Week 9 ranked third in its region and a win against Cocoa would almost guarantee Venice a playoff spot regardless of the game against the Hurricanes in Week 10.
This year, Cocoa is led by two high-profile college prospects and a deep supporting cast that makes its offense diverse and dangerous.
One of those prospects is 4-star Penn State commit Caziah Holmes, who has rushed for 823 yards and 11 touchdowns on 102 carries (17 per game) through six games.
Venice used quarterbacks Ryan Overstreet and Steffan Johnson in the absence of Nico DallaCosta on Friday night.
DallaCosta remains injured and Venice will go to Overstreet and Johnson again against the Tigers, Peacock said.
“This week is gonna be Ryan and Steffan,” Peacock said. “They’re both in the game plan and they’ll both be in and out of the game frequently. They’re both in our top 20 plays. I think Steffan has 7 and Ryan has 13.
“Ryan’s playbook is a little deeper in the passing game and Steffan’s is a little deeper in the run game.”
Johnson rushed 9 times for 120 yards including a 61-yard rushing touchdown on the first offensive play last week while Overstreet did all of his damage through the air, completing 15-of-20 attempts for 211 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions.
“Both of those guys did a real good job Friday night,” Peacock said. “I thought it was our most complete game. Very few penalties and I felt like the game ran smoothly. We looked good.”
Players to watch: Venice — RB Da’Marion Escort, QB Steffan Johnson, LB Desavion Cassaway. Cocoa — OL Richie Leonard, RB Caziah Holmes, QB Diego Arroyo.
Last meeting: N/A
Predictions: Hoag, Venice 31-21; Portell, Venice 35-28; Zucker, Venice 28-14.
Port Charlotte (6-1) at Charlotte (5-2), 7:30 p.m.
The time is here for the next chapter of the Port Charlotte-Charlotte rivalry.
Thousands of fans will pile into the Fish Bowl to see if the Pirates can break a six-game losing streak against the Tarpons, or if the Tarpons can respond from a tough shutout loss to Palmetto.
With the rivalry, playoff expectations and general intrigue of what is an evenly-matched game, the environment will be one of the best both teams play in all year.
“It will be rockin’ no doubt,” Charlotte coach Binky Waldrop said. “It’s a game you never forget. There’s a lot of pressure on the seniors, this is it for them. We know that and I’m sure they’re preaching the same thing.”
This game is going to be tightly contested, which Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman feels bodes well for the Pirates.
Port Charlotte has won three games this year on the last drive of the game, including wins over Sarasota and Southeast. Ingman hopes having experience in pressure situations so far this year will help the team stay level-headed tonight.
“We’ve responded really well,” Ingman said. “We’ve had to come from behind several times this year. That’s prepared us for dogfights, because we’ve been in them all year. We’ve needed all of those tough games to get ready.”
Players to watch: Charlotte — QB John Busha, ATH Jeremiah Harvey, DL Xavier Finnerty. Port Charlotte — QB Logan Rogers, RB Ja’Nyrein Washington, DB Solomon Luther.
Last meeting: Charlotte won 21-14 (2018)
Predictions: Jacob Hoag, Port Charlotte 21-20; Vinnie Portell, Port Charlotte 28-21 ; Scott Zucker, Charlotte 27-20.
Estero (3-4) at DeSoto County (5-2), 7:30 p.m.
DeSoto likes to run the ball, but when the opportunity to pass arises, the Bulldogs take it.
That has led to back-to-back four-touchdown games from DeSoto quarterback Tony Blanding, who eclipsed 300 passing yards in a win over LaBelle last year.
“It makes you a lot more dangerous when you have the ability to pull it and throw it,” DeSoto coach Bumper Hay said. “It’s been huge and he’s sort of made that progression on his own. He knows i’m gonna call a run play 75 percent of the time, so when it’s there, they take it.”
Hay said Estero likes to spread things out offensively, but he is confident the Bulldogs size and physicality will prevail.
Players to watch: DeSoto — QB Tony Blanding, ATH Ethan Redden, LB Juan Garibay. Estero — QB Tanner Elliott, DB Duvell Green, RB Mason Crowell.
Last meeting: N/A
Predictions: Hoag, DeSoto 27-14; Portell, DeSoto 28-14; Zucker, DeSoto 35-14.
Avon Park (1-6) at Lemon Bay (0-7), 7:30 p.m.
Lemon Bay is fresh off a bye week and starts a favorable schedule, beginning with Avon Park.
Neither team features high-octane offenses as both have been held under 10 points per game so far this season. But coming in feeling rejuvenated after a much-needed week off, the Mantas are looking to get that coveted first win.
Prior to the break, Lemon Bay was able to move the ball against DeSoto, but couldn’t stop the counter. They look to have more success against Avon Park.
Players to watch: Lemon Bay — QB Jason Hogan, LB Aiden Moore, K John Moore. Avon Park — LB Hunter Vanderpool, OL William Roland, RB Kevin Young.
Last meeting: N/A
Predictions: Hoag, Lemon Bay 14-13; Portell, Lemon Bay 21-14; Zucker, Lemon Bay 14-7.
