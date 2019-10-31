Lemon Bay head coach Don Southwell gave an impassioned speech to his players at the completion of Tuesday's practice.
He was letting his team know that the most recent RPI rankings revealed that, despite their earlier struggles, the Mantas were on the verge of reaching the postseason.
"Everyone wrote us off and counted us out," Southwell spoke with the full attention of his team and coaching staff. "Now we have the chance to do something pretty special."
Three weeks ago, Lemon Bay (2-7) was at the lowest point of the season. The Mantas were 0-7 with some tight losses and a few blowouts to playoff contenders.
The morale was low and the season appeared to be slipping away.
But now, after back-to-back convincing wins, the Mantas are one victory away from potentially securing a spot in the 4A playoffs, thanks to the new RPI system that weighs strength of schedule along with win percentage.
Currently holding the final spot, if Lemon Bay beats North Port (1-8) tonight, there is a more-than-likely chance the Mantas live to play another week.
"We knew it was win or go home every week," Southwell said. "If we don't win Friday night, none of it matters. The mission is still about North Port. For these kids, to be 0-7 and irrelevant and to just not fold it in. To battle through a tough stretch, wow, what a story for them."
The Mantas haven't reached the playoffs since 2015 and are yearning to get back. For the seniors especially, this opportunity is just as much about continuing an upward trajectory for the program as it is earning one more game for themselves.
"Our team's fired up," senior kicker John Moore said. "It's just a completely different atmosphere. From going 0-7 to winning the next two games and giving ourselves a chance to play another one is awesome. It's good to leave a legacy. If we can go out with a big boom, that would be good for us."
But to get there, they will have to get past the Bobcats, who they beat 20-9 in 2018.
North Port's offense has gotten stronger since the arrival of junior quarterback Kevin Riley, who's running ability has opened up the playbook.
"Everything's a process," North Port coach Brian Hatler said. "We're trying to get better. We've expanded a little bit in the run game. We've put some stuff in specifically for him and then some other heavy packages to get some bigger kids onto the field and create a different look. It's been a fun process."
Players to watch: North Port — RB Jeff Terry, QB Kevin Riley, K John-Victor Oliveira. Lemon Bay — QB Austin Andrle, RB Colby McCauley, K John Moore.
Last meeting: Lemon Bay won 20-9 (2018)
Predictions: Hoag, North Port 20-17; Portell, Lemon Bay 21-17; Zucker, Lemon Bay 21-20.
DeSoto County (6-3) at Hardee (4-5), 7 p.m.
DeSoto County coach Bumper Hay had a "come to Jesus" talk with the team this week after a rough loss to Cypress Lake last week.
It was a hard one to swallow, he said, but he has liked how his team responded during the week of practice. And they need to respond in a big way with a matchup with Hardee that holds playoff and rivalry significance.
It's the 101st meeting of the two schools in one of the oldest rivalries in the state. DeSoto is peeking at the RPI standings that show them one spot out of the postseason entering the week.
A win and a loss by Stranahan High could be enough for the Bulldogs, who sit 1/10 of a point behind.
"If they can't find something to play for this week, then they picked the wrong sport," Hay said. "It gives the kids something to play for outside of just the rivalry. We're all super excited."
Hardee has shown the desire to spread things out more this year and boast an athletic rotation of runners. After committing three turnovers last week, the Bulldogs should also be wary of defensive back Myron Defoure, who has six interceptions this year.
Players to watch: DeSoto — QB Tony Blanding, ATH Ethan Redden, LB Juan Garibay. Hardee — RB Ellis Hodges, QB Isaac Normil, DB Myron Defoure.
Last meeting: Hardee won 15-6 (2018)
Predictions: Hoag, DeSoto 28-26; Portell, DeSoto 24-14 ; Zucker, DeSoto 28-21.
Port Charlotte (8-1) at Palmetto Ridge (4-5), 7 p.m.
Palmetto Ridge is a prime example of a team that is better than its record might suggest.
The Bears are 4-5, but are riding a five-game winning streak into their matchup with the Pirates. Before that, their losses came against esteemed competition, which included Tampa Catholic, Victory Christian, Bishop Verot and Naples.
All of those teams, with the exception of Tampa Catholic, currently reside in the top 50 overall in RPI.
The Pirates can add to that list as they sit at No. 30 overall. Port Charlotte comes in with just one loss and has been able to win games in a variety of ways.
With the No. 5 seed virtually wrapped up as the top at-large teams, this game is more for momentum toward the postseason. Even so, it's one the Pirates want to get.
"Palmetto Ridge is no slouch," Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. "They've continued to improve as the season has gone on and are very athletic. They're a well-coached team."
Players to watch: Port Charlotte — QB Logan Rogers, RB Ja’Nyrein Washington, DB Solomon Luther. Palmetto Ridge — DT Ethan Pratt, WR Kamonte Grimes, DB Voshon Siriac.
Last meeting: N/A
Predictions: Hoag, Port Charlotte 24-14; Portell, Port Charlotte 35-14 ; Zucker, Port Charlotte 38-10.
Island Coast (3-6) at Charlotte (6-3), 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte isn't sitting exactly where it expected to be come Week 10, but the Tarpons aren't letting that dictate their preparation.
They are sitting in prime position for a second consecutive postseason berth with a win over the Gators on Friday, and for them that's all that really matters.
"Remaining focused is the biggest thing we’ve done," senior Jeremiah Harvey said. "We’ve played such a loaded schedule and that’s allowed us to grow as a team. I still believe our best ball is ahead of us. We have leaders who make sure we rise to the occasion week in and week out."
For the Gators, they've improved on last season's numbers. Their points per game are up four and they've lowered their points against by over a touchdown.
They've relied on the legs of tailback Keon Anderson, who is just 17 yards away from the 1,000 mark. He will be keyed on by the Tarpons.
Players to watch: Charlotte — QB John Busha, ATH Jeremiah Harvey, DL Xavier Finnerty. Island Coast — RB Keon Anderson, QB Jason Joseph, LB Shanard Tyre.
Last meeting: Charlotte won 43-0 (2018)
Predictions: Hoag, Charlotte 31-7; Portell, Charlotte 28-6; Zucker, Charlotte 24-7.
