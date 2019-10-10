A key part of every high school football team’s weekly preparation is the scout team, whose job it is to simulate the opponent. But that job becomes a lot more challenging with a team as talented as Palmetto.
The Tigers visit Punta Gorda tonight.
Not being able to duplicate the speed and athleticism of a team can sometimes lead to early lapses, as seen last week against Lehigh. The Lightning jumped out quickly, but faded as the Tarpons adjusted.
“You can’t simulate it and that’s what happened last week,” Charlotte coach Binky Waldrop said. “That Lehigh kid (TarVarish Dawson) caught a slant and split our safeties and outran everybody. As we got adapted to the speed, our angles got better. We just can’t simulate that stuff in practice.”
But they won’t get the chance to adjust against the state’s top-ranked team — the Tigers (6-0, 2-0) were slotted No. 1 in the FHSAA’s first RPI rankings.
Palmetto could be the most athletic and complete team the Tarpons (5-1, 0-1), or anyone in District 6A-12, will face this season.
They boast a balanced offense that has averaged 33.5 points per game. Against Port Charlotte’s stingy defense earlier in the year, Palmetto’s Xavier Williams threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns and the Tigers put up 47 points.
“We saw what happened at Braden River,” Waldrop said. “That’s how Braden River beat us. We have to play well, we can’t turn the ball over and maybe they’ll make a mistake. It’s hard to find flaws with them. They keep leaning on you.”
Charlotte High’s chance at back-to-back district championships can get a big boost tonight, or it can fizzle all together.
The Tarpons enter as the clear underdog. But they said that doesn’t concern them much.
A win would not only cause a major spike in their RPI, which is used to determine the playoff field this year, but it also keeps the chance of a district title alive for another week.
Charlotte would still need to beat Port Charlotte next week and then root for the Pirates to beat Braden River the following week, but it keeps the path open. With a loss, that door closes.
Players to watch: Charlotte — DB Jamal Carter Jr., LB Josh Pitts-Torres, QB John Busha. Palmetto — RB Eddravian Butler, DB Daemon Hill, WR Lajohntay Wester.
Last meeting: Palmetto won 40-16 (2018)
Predictions: Jacob Hoag, Palmetto 38-28; Vinnie Portell, Palmetto 35-24; Scott Zucker, Palmetto 40-27.
Venice (3-3) at Lakewood Ranch (4-1), 7:30 p.m.
Even though Venice’s loss on Friday came against one of the best high school teams in the nation, the coaching staff wasn’t satisfied with the result.
The Indians will have a chance for a quick turnaround as they travel to play Lakewood Ranch — a district opponent — as they try to come within one win of a fourth straight district title.
However, they’ll be doing so with somewhat of a new-look team.
“We’re trying to figure out where we’re at,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “We’ve made some changes this week, and that’s why we play those games (against IMG and St. Frances). You’ll see some new faces at new spots on Friday night and hopefully you’ll see a different outcome, too.”
The Indians have made changes to both their offensive and defensive line, including bringing up freshmen Damon Wilson Jr. and Trenton Kintigh to bolster their depth. Also, Ryan Overstreet and cornerback Steffan Johnson split first-team reps at quarterback during practice this week.
Players to watch: Venice — OL Thomas Shrader, RB Brian Taylor, WR Malachi Wideman. Lakewood Ranch — WR Michael Cucci, QB Jimmy Kelly, DB Dylan Bennett.
Last meeting: Venice won 65-0 (2018)
Predictions: Hoag, Venice 49-7; Portell, Venice 56-7; Zucker, 45-10.
Gulf Coast (3-4) at North Port (1-6), 7:30 p.m.
North Port is coming off a win for the first time this season and hopes to capitalize on the momentum.
Quarterback Kevin Riley excelled again on the ground, racking up over 100 yards for the second time in three games.
But the Bobcats are in no position to coast off last week’s highs. They host a district foe that could put a strain on the secondary.
Gulf Coast’s freshman quarterback Konner Barrett has thrown for 769 yards in seven games this season with three passing touchdowns. Containing him will be one of the Bobcats’ main tasks this week.
“Whenever you win, it helps with confidence,” North Port coach Brian Hatler said. “Gulf Coast is good football team and its a district game. They’re a disciplined team. They have athletes and good guys up front.”
Players to watch: North Port — QB Kevin Riley, RB Jeff Terry, ATH Taylor Willis Gulf Coast — QB Konner Barrett, WR Ryan Lai, LB Kaden Kitchener.
Last meeting: N/A
Predictions: Hoag, Gulf Coast 24-14; Portell, Gulf Coast 28-14; Zucker, Gulf Coast 31-17.
DeSoto County (4-2) at LaBelle (2-4), 7 p.m.
The game plan the past few weeks for DeSoto has been to spread teams out and let their playmakers get in space.
So far it’s been working with three straight wins, so why change it?
The Bulldogs will continue to use their physicality to excel in the running game with backs Jakeemis Pelham, William Maybell and Yarzmen Wesley. Pair that with quarterback Tony Blanding, who is coming off a four-touchdown performance against Lemon Bay, and LaBelle has it’s hands full.
But the Bulldogs need to play with focus because, according to coach Bumper Hay, there’s a good chance they need to win out to reach the playoffs. That’s the main task this week.
“They’re a big team,” Hay said. “But we’ll have the ability to get our guys in space and make them chase us. I was surprised by how big they were up front, but when it comes down to skill guys, it’s hard to teach speed.
“If we don’t win out, there’s a higher chance of not going to the playoffs than going. At the end of the day, we have to win out.”
Players to watch: DeSoto — QB Tony Blanding, RB William Maybell, LB Jusn Garibay. LaBelle — RB Jaylon Gallegos, LB Noah Garza.
Last meeting: N/A
Predictions: Hoag, 35-0; Portell, DeSoto 28-7; Zucker, 38-3.
