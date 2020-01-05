Girls basketball
Imagine 58, Lemon Bay 33
The Imaginal School of North Port improved to 7-5 on Saturday with a 58-33 victory over host Lemon Bay (4-8).
Katie Klein scored a team-high 31 points for the Sharks while Arianna Andrade chipped in 13 points and grabbed 9 rebounds
Girls soccer
Lemon Bay 4, Key West 1
The Lady Manta Rays improved to 12-1 on Saturday with a 4-1 victory over the 2-6-1 Key West Conchs.
Venice 2, McKeel Academy 1
The Venice girls soccer team edged McKeel Academy of Lakeland, 2-1, on Saturday.
Seniors Mason Schilling and Megan Mogford each scored a goal for the Lady Indians (5-3-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.