Girls basketball

Imagine 58, Lemon Bay 33

The Imaginal School of North Port improved to 7-5 on Saturday with a 58-33 victory over host Lemon Bay (4-8).

Katie Klein scored a team-high 31 points for the Sharks while Arianna Andrade chipped in 13 points and grabbed 9 rebounds

Girls soccer

Lemon Bay 4, Key West 1

The Lady Manta Rays improved to 12-1 on Saturday with a 4-1 victory over the 2-6-1 Key West Conchs.

Venice 2, McKeel Academy 1

The Venice girls soccer team edged McKeel Academy of Lakeland, 2-1, on Saturday.

Seniors Mason Schilling and Megan Mogford each scored a goal for the Lady Indians (5-3-1).

