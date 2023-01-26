PUNTA GORDA – Charlotte County played host to two district weightlifting meets on Thursday. When the dust settled, 13 area weightlifters punched their tickets to the regional round via first-place finishes in their respective weight classes.
Several others could qualify for at-large berths when all district results are tallied over the weekend by the FHSAA.
Venice and North Port traveled to Charlotte High for the District 3A-12 meet. There, the Tarpons qualified five weightlifters, including four in both Traditional and Olympic competition, while winning the team title in both categories.
In the Traditional, where final weights are determined by combining a weightlifter’s best lift in the clean-and-jerk and bench press, Madison McQueen (101), Scarlette DiPietro (129), Abbee McCluer (139) and Breanna Alumbaugh (154) won their classes.
DiPietro edged out North Port’s Kaitlin Kohlenberg by five pounds at 129 while McCluer did the same against Venice’s Andrea Saxman.
McQueen, DiPietro and McCluer all won their Olympic competitions, as well. The Olympic adds together a competitor’s snatch lift and clean-and-jerk totals.
Alexis Miller (154) also advanced for the Tarpons in the Olympic.
McCluer, a senior was named top lifter in the Traditional while McQueen, a sophomore took that honor for the Olympic. Top lifter is determined by a formula that factors a weightlifter’s bodyweight coefficient against the total weight lifted.
Charlotte coach Matt Galley said the team had a goal of making big jumps in personal records during Thursday’s meet.
“We were hoping to do well, but we knew it was going to be kind of a challenge,” he said. “But we had probably have of the girls set PRs. We made big jumps today. They exceeded our expectations.”
As for McCluer and McQueen, Galley said the duo bring contrasting traits to the weightroom.
“They’re kind of on the opposite ends of the spectrum,” Galley said. “Abbee is reaping all the benefits of four years of her incredibly hard work. Maddie’s just a natural athlete, but also a ridiculously hard worker who went to States as a freshman last year.
“Abbee is one of our captains and she sets an example for the girls,” Galley continued. “She kind of had an elbow injury early in the year and she kind of roared back, massively in the last few weeks.”
North Port will be sending three winners on to the regional round, all three winning in both Traditional and Olympic.
Lily Eastes (119), Aubrey Jarvis (169) and Caitlin Paige (unlimited) all took care of business Thursday. Of the trio, Jarvis – a defending state champion in both competitions – easily lapped the field, winning the Traditional by 50 pounds and the Olympic by 35. Paige wrecked the competition on the Olympic side, winning her class by 55 pounds.
Eastes came out on top in a duel with Venice’s Bridgette Mowduk to win Traditional by five pounds, then cruised to victory in the Olympic by a 30-pound margin.
“Everything was pretty much as we thought it would be,” North Port coach Matt Egloff said. “The girls did a good job today. No surprises.”
Venice didn’t compete in the Olympic competition but did pick up one victory in the Traditional. Samantha Mitizak (110) won her class by 35 pounds. Venice coach Sascha Hyer said he expects the team to pick up more representatives at regionals once the final determinations are made by the FHSAA.
“We’ll find out. You can pretty much pencil in the top two from here moving on,” he said. “I’m excited for the girls. It’s a fun sport and everybody cheers for everybody. Andrea Saxman, she finished second. I know she wanted first, but things happen. Same thing with Sophie Tarantino.”
Hyer said Mitizak was hovering around 113 pounds during the first half of the season before making the decision before winter break to compete at 110.
“I said, ‘oh, wow, can you do it?’ and she said she could,” Hyer said. “So she slowly started doing it and so she finished finish first and that’s awesome.”
Port Charlotte played host to District 2A-12 meet and sent four lifters on to regionals.
Cassidy D’Aprile (119) and Gabrielle Gipson (183) won the Traditional and Olympic in their respective classes. Haylee Vetter (110) won her Traditional competition while Sam Hemphill (199) won in Olympic.
D’Aprile and Gipson each advanced to the Class 2A state meet a year ago.
Regional qualifiers are expected to be announced Sunday night. Charlotte will host Region 3A-3. Port Charlotte’s qualifiers will head to Cypress Creek for Region 2A-3. Both meets are slated for Feb. 2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.