PUNTA GORDA – Zach Anderson led a strong team effort as Charlotte won the Traditional and finished second in the Snatch during Friday’s Region 2A-4 weightlifting meet.
Port Charlotte finished third in both competitions.
The defending state champion Tarpons are assured of at least sixth slots in the state meet next week at Port St. Joe High School. The region winner in each weight class advances automatically to state followed by next 16 best scores regardless of region.
The full extent of Tarpons and Pirates headed to state will not be known until early next week.
Anderson will be on the bus, though. The 139-pounder won the Traditional and Snatch titles at his weight. Troi-Quawn McClary (129), Nate Smith (154), Ryan Peterson (169) and Christian Kreegel (199) all won Traditional titles. McClary should also advance in the Snatch after finishing second in that event.
John Breaux (129) is in consideration thanks to a second-place finish in Traditional and third-place showing in Snatch. Branden Chavarria duplicated Breaux’s feat at Unlimited. Oliver Jen (139) had a second-place finish in Traditional. Charles Culver (183) and Nikko Frattarelli (238) had second-place finishes in the Snatch.
Rylan Tolliver (119), Trevor Antrim (169), Matthew Tiseo (183), Jayce Beverly (183), and Maurice Farhat-Weber all had top-four finishes in the Traditional, as well, and should be in contention for at-large berths.
Roman DeSousa (154), Hayden Anthony (Unlimited), Tolliver and Kreegel had top-four finishes in the Snatch.
Port Charlotte’s Charles Vanamburg swept the Traditional and Snatch at 219. Teammate Tyler Dampier won the Snatch at 238 and finished third in Traditional. Aaron Brown finished fourth at 154 in the Traditional.
The Pirates made some more noise in the Snatch, with Jayce Marcum snagging second in Unlimited. Chris Fay (129), Julius Roach (139) and Andrew Harris (169) all had top-four finishes in the Snatch.
