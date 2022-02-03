Troi McClary competes near the end of the bench portion of the season-opening Tarpon Invitational on Thursday at Charlotte High. The event was still in progress at deadline. For more on the meet, visit yoursun.com/sun_preps for a recap. (Sun photo by Patrick Obley)
PUNTA GORDA – The Charlotte boys weightlifting team opened defense of its state championship with a dominating victory in the eight-team Tarpon Invitational on Thursday.
The Tarpons had six first-place finishes and totaled 83 points. Fort Myers and Venice followed with 50 and 23 points. Lemon Bay was fourth with 22. North Port and Imagine also participated in the event.
John Breaux (129), Oliver Jen (139), Zach Anderson (154), Ryan Peterson (169), Christian Kreeger (199) and Brendan Chavarria (Unlimited) each won their weight classes. Charlotte went 1-2 at 139 with Troi McClary following Jen, at 154 with Nate Smith after Anderson, and at 169 where Trevor Antrim was runner-up to Peterson.
Matt Tiseo (183) and Maurice Farhat (238) also had second-place finishes for Charlotte, which had 19 lifters place earn top-six finishes.
Venice got a first-place total from George Philip at 238. Mariano Lopez was second at 219 and Michael Peavley earned a third-place finish at 183. Six Indians earned top-six finishes.
Lemon Bay placed eight, with Alexander Truisi’s second-place showing at 119 leading the way. Ethan Lamoyne (139) and Landon Spanninger (219) nabbed third-place finishes.
North Port’s Tyler Moya (119) and Imagine’s Wyett Rightmire (154) delivered third-place showings for their schools.
