Charlotte's Nikko Frattarelli starts his lift of 275 lbs in the clean and jerk during the Class 3A District 12 Weightlifting Tournament at Charlotte High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Charlotte's Hayden Anthony completes his lift of 295 lbs in the clean and jerk during the Class 3A District 12 Weightlifting Tournament at Charlotte High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Charlotte's Brendan Chavarria starts his lift of 320 lbs in the clean and jerk during the Class 3A District 12 Weightlifting Tournament at Charlotte High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Charlotte's Casey Wood starts his lift of 280 lbs in the clean and jerk during the Class 3A District 12 Weightlifting Tournament at Charlotte High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Tom O'Neill
North Port's Osaiah Maldanado completes his lift of 275 lbs in the clean and jerk during the Class 3A District 12 Weightlifting Tournament at Charlotte High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice's Jaxson Moss completes his lift of 245 lbs in the clean and jerk during the Class 3A District 12 Weightlifting Tournament at Charlotte High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Charlotte's Thomas Langenberg Ramos starts his lift of 195 lbs during the clean category during the Class 3A District 12 Weightlifting Tournament at Charlotte High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice's Darwin Hale starts his lift of 205 lbs in the clean and jerk during the Class 3A District 12 Weightlifting Tournament at Charlotte High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Tom O'Neill
North Port's Aiden Reif completes his lift of 225 lbs in the clean and jerk during the Class 3A District 12 Weightlifting Tournament at Charlotte High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Tom O'Neill
North Port's Aiden Reif starts his lift of 225 lbs in the clean and jerk during the Class 3A District 12 Weightlifting Tournament at Charlotte High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Tom O'Neill
North Port's Luke Baker finishes his lift of 205 lbs in the clean and jerk during the Class 3A District 12 Weightlifting Tournament at Charlotte High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice's Josiah Arcadipane starts his lift of 160 lbs in the clean and jerk during the Class 3A District 12 Weightlifting Tournament at Charlotte High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice's Collin Adkins lifts 295 lbs in the clean and jerk during the Class 3A District 12 Weightlifting Tournament at Charlotte High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Tom O'Neill
North Port's Osaiah Maldonado lifts during the Class 3A District 12 Weightlifting Tournament at Charlotte High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Charlotte's Rylan Tolliver completes his lift in the clean and jerk during the Class 3A District 12 Weightlifting Tournament at Charlotte High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice's Carter Dalton starts his lift for the clean and jerk during the Class 3A District 12 Weightlifting Tournament at Charlotte High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Venice's Jack Commander completes his lift in the clean and jerk during the Class 3A District 12 Weightlifting Tournament at Charlotte High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Tom O'Neill
North Port's Aiden Behrens completes his lift in the clean and jerk during the Class 3A District 12 Weightlifting Tournament at Charlotte High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Charlotte's Andrew Pope lifts in the clean and jerk during the Class 3A District 12 Weightlifting Tournament at Charlotte High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Tom O'Neill
PUNTA GORDA – As a two-time defending state championship program, the Charlotte High boys weightlifting team knows how to handle its business.
“We’re just starting to hit our potential,” Charlotte senior Nikko Frattarelli said Thursday at the District 3A-12 meet, the first step on the journey to another state competition. “We’ve just been wating for districts to show up and I think this is where we’re going to excel. Everyone’s got more in them, so this is where we’re going to excel.”
And so they did.
The Tarpons swept the Traditional and Olympic team competitions on Thursday to add some hardware to the trophy case, and saw a dozen first-place medals handed out during the post-meet award ceremony.
Frattarelli toted a pair of those medals as he spoke Thursday. He won the Traditional and Olympic competition at 238. His Traditional win came by just five pounds, but his Olympic victory was a 115-pound wipeout with a total of 510 pounds.
Logan Schtur (119), Rylan Tollier (129), Zach Anderson (139) and Nathaniel Smith (154) joined Frattarelli as dual district champions. Dameyon Bloomfield (219) and Hayden Anthony (unlimited) picked up Olympic wins.
Charlotte’s 69 points in Traditional easily outstripped second-place Venice (52). The Tarpons’ 88 points on the Olympic side were more than enough to outdistance Sarasota’s 64 and North Port’s 36.
Tarpons coach Jim Wiseman said the team hit its marks with a blue-collar demeanor on Thursday and liked where the team was, mentally.
“They’re mature enough to understand the regular season is over,” he said. “Everybody’s going in for that state championship and there are no easy rides. You have to hit your lifts because it’s not going to be handed to you.”
Venice picked up three individual wins on Thursday, all coming in Traditional competition. Eli Sneed won at 183 while David Galloway took 219 and Collin Adkins led the way at unlimited.
North Port didn’t win any individual titles, but the Bobcats have several lifters that should see their names on regional sheets by Sunday afternoon. Tyler Sar (Traditional 219), Giovanni Castro-Pridee (Olympic 183) and Aiden Reif (Olympic 199) all had second-place finishes.
Charlotte also had second-place finishes from Thomas Langenberg (Traditional 129), Charles Culver (Traditional 169, Olympic 169), Brendan Chavarria (Traditional unlimited), Oliver Jen (Olympic 139) and Casey Wood (Olympic unlimited).
All winners advance to the regional rounds while the state determines the remaining regional spots by lift totals with body weight tiebreakers. Typically anyone finishing second makes it to regionals and, depending on the totals, some third- and fourth-place finishes could see their names on the list.
Wiseman said it’s at the regional level the Tarpons will really see the difference in competition between Class 2A – where Charlotte won its state titles in the previous two years – and Class 3A.
At the Region 3A-3 meet, Charlotte will encounter Lakeland and Lake Gibson, two top-10 Traditional teams this past year. Lake Gibson also stands in the way on the Olympic side, as does Palmetto.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” Wiseman said. “We’re in a northern region now with Lakeland and Lake Gibson – those crews – there. We’re going to have to hit even bigger lifts next week if we want to advance to state.”
