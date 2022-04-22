Before the boys’ weightlifting season began, kids were blowing up Christian Kreegel’s phone wanting to know if he was going to remain in the 199-pound weight class.
The answer was yes.
“He told kids he was staying 199 and they got out of his weight class,” Charlotte coach Jim Wiseman said. “That is the utmost respect as a lifter — when people around you recognize you are the best.
“And today,” Wiseman continued. “He got to prove it and show everybody.”
Kreegel was one of three Tarpons to win individual state titles on Friday, as Charlotte won its second consecutive Class 2A state weightlifting title by a wide margin. Zach Anderson and Nate Smith rounded out the Tarpons’ state title trio.
The Tarpons entered the day as a clear favorite, based on numbers.
“The numbers were out there, we knew where we could fit in, but me as a coach, I don’t trust numbers,” Wiseman said. “I teach our kids not to trust numbers, trust yourself and hit your lifts and let’s see where they land.”
For Kreegel, the numbers landed in the Charlotte High history books when his clean-and-jerk of 320 pounds helped him achieve the goal of catching former Tarpon standout Clyde Newton.
“He went after Clyde,” Wiseman said. “He knew Clyde was a mainstay in our program years ago and had records all over that board. He said, ‘I want my name in that spot where Clyde is,’ and so he hit that clean-and-jerk.”
It was a remarkable feat, seemingly expected, but nearly derailed before the season ever began.
“In January when we started the season, he lifted one time and felt a flutter in his shoulder and chest and he didn’t lift for a month,” Wiseman said. “We didn’t know if he was even going to be able to compete because he was hurt for the first month of the season.
“He overcame it and he got rewarded today, which is awesome.”
Anderson and Smith entered Friday as darkhorses, but found themselves standing in the spotlight by day’s end.
Anderson won the title at 139 while Smith took the 154-pound class.
“Nate and Zach, we weren’t expecting for them to win,” Wiseman said. “We felt there were two guys in front of each of them and thought they could take second if things worked out. They hit their lifts and that’s the good part of the sport – you hit your lifts, you get rewarded.”
While Kreegel, Anderson and Smith stood atop their respective podiums, other Tarpons showed out as well.
Rylan Tolliver, a sophomore, finished sixth at 119. John Breaux took second at 129, Ryan Petersen was sixth at 169 and Brendan Chavarria was sixth at Unlimited.
In the Snatch competition, Breaux and Troi’Quawn McClary finished fifth and sixth at 129. Kreegel took fifth at 199 and teammate Nikko Frattarelli took fourth at 238.
Port Charlotte’s Charles Van Amburg took third at 219 and won a Snatch state title with a lift of 240 pounds. Teammate Tyler Dampier finished eighth at 238 in both the Traditional and Snatch competitions and Chris Fay was seventh in the 129 Snatch.
Charlotte finished with 29 team points, far outpacing second-place Suwannee’s 19. A year ago, Charlotte shared its state title with Pace when both tallied 23 points.
“Once we hit the platforms, it was all business, all work,” Wiseman said. “They’ve been saying it all year, starting in January – they’ve been saying ‘ring chasers’ all year.
“They wanted to go back-to-back, and lo and behold, things went our way and we’re back-to-back champs.”
