LAKELAND – Lemon Bay’s Alexander Truisi and Landon Spanninger, along with Charlotte’s Zachary Anderson brought home state titles from Saturday’s FHSAA state weightlifting championships.
Lemon Bay and Charlotte each finished seventh in their respective team traditional competitions after each moved up in class. Lemon Bay moved from Class 1A to 2A while Charlotte, the two-time defending state champion at 2A moved up to 3A.
In all, 11 lifters found their way to the podium with several earning spots in Olympic and Traditional competition.
Truisi was the highlight among area lifters. After injuring his shoulder early on, he gritted his way to victories in the Olympic and Traditional. Competing in the 129-pound weight class, Truisi’s snatch of 185 outdistanced his competition by 15 pounds. His 225 clean tied for the best in that lift and gave him an Olympic total of 410, 15 pounds better than second place.
For good measure, Truisi lapped the field with a 250-pound bench for a Traditional total of 475, good for first place by 35 pounds.
Truisi said the challenge for him with the shoulder injury came during the clean-and-jerk.
“I was nervous, so I missed my first one and I was a little hesitant,” he said. “But I was able to get my second and third. I panicked for a moment, but I knew I had it.”
Spanninger didn’t start lifting until December this season after knee surgery for a condition known as osteochondritis dissecans, where a small segment of bone begins to separate from its surrounding region due to a lack of blood supply. That didn’t stop him from smashing the Olympic competition with a 245-pound snatch and a 330-pound clean for a 575 total that beat second place by 35 pounds. It was his second consecutive Olympic gold.
New Smyrna Beach’s Isaiah McCloud roared all the way from 13th to first place in the Traditional with a massive 405-pound bench lift. He beat Spanninger’s 655-pound Traditional total by 25 pounds.
“Mr. 405, man, that was crazy,” Spanninger said with a laugh. “I went into it knowing he benched a lot and I didn’t really bench that much, but I did the best I could. I was happy with it. You can’t complain. It was fun.”
Charlotte’s Zachary Anderson won his second Traditional state title, albeit not without some drama.
All was going according to plan but after he cleaned a lift of 245 pounds, the lift was disqualified because Anderson didn’t first check in.
He stayed the course and attempted 255 on his next turn, but two of three judges red-lighted the lift, leaving him with his less-than-desirable first lift of 235.
The sequence left Anderson 10 pounds behind Riverview’s Dabian Reitz heading into the bench.
“I hit my first two, but I forgot to check in on that 245,” Anderson said. “I hit it and it was nothing, but I forgot to check in, so that put me 10 pounds behind. Then I went up for 255, but they didn’t give it to me. I had it above my head. It was shaky, but I feel like I should have gotten it.”
The bench competition got chippy. Reitz’s cheering section was letting Anderson have it each time he took his turn. When Reitz topped out at 290, Anderson took on 300 pounds and crushed it, bringing the Charlotte contingent to life.
Though Reitz and Anderson tied with 535 totals in the Traditional, Anderson’s lighter body weight was the tiebreaker.
“Did you see that front row of haters I had? It’s alright,” Anderson said with a smile. “Every time I went up, they were booing me. It felt good to go flex on ‘em after that.”
Here’s a roundup of Saturday’s other action:
Charlotte (Class 3A): Nathaniel Smith (154) finished fourth in Traditional and fifth in Olympic. Casey Wood (unlimited) took sixth in Olympic. Oliver Jen (139) finishes sixth in Olympic.
Lemon Bay (Class 2A): Owen Tannehil (238) finished runner-up in Olympic. Nash Dowd (169) finished sixth in Olympic.
Port Charlotte (Class 2A): Tyler Dampier (238) finished third in Olympic and fifth in Traditional. Jayce Marcum (unlimited) finished runner-up in Olympic.
Venice (Class 3A): Collin Adkins (unlimited) finished sixth in Traditional.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.