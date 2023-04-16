LAKELAND – Lemon Bay’s Alexander Truisi and Landon Spanninger, along with Charlotte’s Zachary Anderson brought home state titles from Saturday’s FHSAA state weightlifting championships.

Lemon Bay and Charlotte each finished seventh in their respective team traditional competitions after each moved up in class. Lemon Bay moved from Class 1A to 2A while Charlotte, the two-time defending state champion at 2A moved up to 3A.


   
