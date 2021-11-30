Any offensive coordinator preparing to face the Venice High defense is in for a long week.
The Indians' defense has allowed 10.8 points per game this season with several touchdowns coming against the second unit late in blowout wins.
Few teams have found an answer so far.
Just two teams — current 4A state semifinal contenders Cocoa (10-1) and Cardinal Gibbons (9-2) — have scored more than two touchdowns against Venice (12-1).
The first-string defense has allowed just one touchdown in the playoffs through three running-clock wins, and will look to keep that going this Friday night as the Indians host Columbus (Miami) at 7:30 at Powell-Davis Stadium.
“They can do multiple things on defense,” Cocoa offensive coordinator Adam Franco said. “You can tell that they’re well coached because they’re able to make adjustments throughout the game.
“Anybody that can get pressure with their front four like Venice can, while dropping all of their linebackers and defensive backs into coverage, is really dangerous.”
Teams facing Venice must have an offensive line that is both stout and quick.
The Indians feature a talented and deep rotation up front that includes four-star defensive end Damon Wilson II (10 sacks) alongside three players with at least five sacks each in end George Philip (7.5) and tackles Makalynn Clayton (7) and Trenton Kintigh (5). Reserves Collin Adkins (3) and Dominic Wood have provided fresh legs to keep this unit relentless.
“Their defensive line is long and strong. It’s one of the best units I’ve seen in my 20 years of coaching,” said North Fort Myers offensive line coach Chris Sneddon, whose team lost to the Indians, 60-7, this season. “They play very disciplined up front and shed blocks with ease.”
If a ball-carrier makes it past the clutches of one of these linemen, they’ll next be faced with one of four senior linebackers with extensive varsity experience.
Martin Ramos (team-high 101 tackles and five pass breakups) and Logan Ballard (94 tackles and 3 INTs) man the middle of the defense while Desavion Cassaway (79 tackles and 4 INTs) and Michael Phillips (76 tackles and three pass breakups) are on the outside.
“They are very simple, which helps them play fast,” Manatee head coach Jacquez Green said of the Indians defense. “They are gap-sound and tackle well. Great pursuit to the football in case the first guy misses.”
Running the ball against that defensive front has proved unsuccessful for just about everyone.
Edgewater star CJ Baxter rushed 14 times for 96 yards, but 70 yards came against the second unit with the game out of reach. Baxter has rushed for over 1,500 yards and 21 TDs this season.
Cocoa running back OJ Ross, who has rushed for 1,704 yards and 34 touchdowns this year, managed just 39 yards and a score on 15 carries.
For some coaches, the solution to facing this type of defensive front might be to get the ball out to receivers quickly.
“We have a really big and athletic offensive line so we were able to at least somewhat hold them off long enough to allow our quick pass game to be what drove us to stay competitive,” Franco said of the 21-20 loss to Venice. “We really didn’t have the ability to do double-moves or things like that. We had to get the ball out quick, and we have a great quarterback, which helps.”
A fast-paced passing attack has worked against Venice at times, but opposing quarterbacks must be careful. Four-star cornerback Elliot Washington II (4 INTs, 4 pass breakups) leads a secondary that also includes converted wide receiver Myles Weston (3 INTs, 3 pass breakups) and safety Sage Youtzy (3 INTs, 1 pass breakup).
“This year we have talent and we’ve had depth at key positions. It’s a great combination,” Venice defensive coordinator Larry Shannon said. “Where we don’t have a four-star recruit, we have an unbelievable high school football player. That’s been the key to our success.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.