We interrupt your regularly scheduled Power 8 for an updated ranking of the area teams according to the FHSAA and MaxPreps.
The FHSAA uses the MaxPreps rankings to seed teams at the regional tournament level. The four district champions are ranked No. 1 through No. 4 based on their ranking with the next four non-district champions in the field ranked Nos. 5 through 8.
The FHSAA also has its own rankings system, which are determined by (checks notes) something.
Good times.
Next week, the rankings will be offered in the order of the final standings among the area teams based solely on their records against other area teams (spoiler alert: Charlotte is going to be first and Imagine is going to be last unless it upsets Lemon Bay later this week).
For what it’s worth, your humble scribe doesn’t know who he would have ranked No. 1 this week. Yes, Charlotte beat Port Charlotte on Friday in a rowdy 46-42 throwdown, but the loss one day later to Booker was a thorough beatdown and it’s not a stretch to say the Tarpons have some issues they need to sort out on the offensive end. Meanwhile, Port Charlotte is playing lights-out defense and likely would have won Friday’s game against Charlotte had a charge been called a block. It was a 50-50 call that went Charlotte’s way (though it did appear Jordan Santiago had established himself … more on that in a bit).
If Port Charlotte got the blocking call, Navari Johnson would have gone to the line for an and-1 to take the lead with 3 seconds remaining.
Ifs and buts and candy and you-know-whats. Charlotte won, Port Charlotte lost, the Pirates are playing better than the Tarpons, but the Tarpons swept the season series. It’s all quite circular, but again, it’s a coin flip right now between those two teams and who knows which crew would win a best-of-seven series.
Anyway, on to the rankings as determined by FHSAA and MaxPreps:
1. Charlotte (No. 47 FHSAA, No. 49 MaxPreps). The Tarpons (15-8) just finished a stretch of six games in nine days, four coming against teams in the MaxPreps’ statewide top 60. They went 2-4 overall and 1-3 against those top 60 squads. That is an argument for and against them being the area’s top team right now.
Alas, the only game anyone in the area is buzzing about at the moment is the win at Port Charlotte. During a remarkable final sequence, Charlotte senior Jordan Santiago scored the go-ahead bucket, then took a game-saving charge at the other end. Afterward, Santiago said taking charges was something he learned to do as a junior in order to break into the Tarpons’ stacked rotation.
“I started doing it in 11th grade because I wasn’t playing much, so I had to find a way to just adapt and help my team, so I did that,” Santiago said. “And then this year, I’m just really good at it. I know all the spots. They give them to me, so I take them.”
As Friday’s game entered its final stretch, Massolio inserted Santiago with the hunch something could happen.
It did. After Santiago's layup, Port Charlotte’s Navari Johnson went coast to coast only to collide with Santiago as his potential game-tying layup rattled home.
“I saw that he was coming down really fast and normally most people can’t just stop like that,” Santiago said. “If he had kicked it out, I was ready to go out, but I trusted my teammates that they’ve got my back to go out. So, I was just right there. The right time at the right moment.”
Indeed.
2. Port Charlotte (No. 68, No. 60). The Pirates (12-3) come in behind Charlotte despite five fewer losses, mostly due to the overwhelming strength of the Tarpons’ schedule in comparison. No argument there. There is also the rather important fact two of the Pirates’ three losses this season feature Charlotte on the opposing stat sheet (by six points and four points).
That said, a look at common opponents closes the gap. Port Charlotte and Charlotte have four common opponents and they both are 6-0 against those teams.
Consider:
-Charlotte has two wins against Lemon Bay by an average of 32.5 points. Port Charlotte has one 25-point win against the Mantas.
-Port Charlotte has two wins against Venice by an average of 20.5 points. Charlotte has one 10-point win against Venice.
-Charlotte beat North Port by 3 and 24 points. Port Charlotte beat the Bobcats by 4 and 19 points.
-The most significant common opponent is Lehigh, the state’s No. 33 team. Charlotte beat the Lightning by 9 points at home. Port Charlotte beat the Lightning by 29 at Lehigh.
It all comes down to a referee’s whistle with 3 seconds remaining on a Friday night in late January.
“It’s two points with 9 seconds to go. (Johnson) drives the lane, he drives up, he hits it,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. “The referee has a choice to make two signals or none at all, maybe. Maybe Just let the play go. But he made the signal that goes against us. There you go.”
It’s a shame these two won’t be able to see each other in the playoffs this season and perhaps recreate the magical 2018-19 season when they played each other four times.
3. Venice (232, 217). There is a fair bit of variance in Venice’s ranking by the two metrics, perhaps due to the duality of the team’s season – before and after the football players arrived.
For example, Venice’s two losses to Port Charlotte are not equal – the 31-point loss came during the first game back for several football players while the 10-point loss featured Venice at the height of its powers.
What really stands out about Venice of late is the high-octane offense. In four wins dating back to Jan. 19 at DeSoto County, Venice (11-8) has averaged 84.5 points. The lone loss during that stretch was the 64-54 verdict against Port Charlotte, which was actually a very respectable showing against a team playing defense at a high level.
Unfortunately, off-court adversity has struck at the heart of the program this week and the team’s long-term prospects are hard to know in the moment. Venice will have two games this week to establish a new chemistry and calm the waters before district playoffs begin.
4. North Port (352, 383). Once again, the helter-skelter rankings disparity hints at a tale of two seasons. When healthy, North Port (7-13) was very similar to Port Charlotte in many ways – suffocating on defense, capable of being led in scoring by any one of four players. In December, the Bobcats took Charlotte and Port Charlotte to the brink before falling.
Then the injury bug bit. Down went Devin Riley for the season. Out went Justin Barolette and briefly, Logan King. Those injuries coincided with a major uptick in schedule strength and the result was a nine-game losing streak that turned a 6-4 start into a 6-13 debacle.
Barolette returned this week and there’s nothing better for a team than to have its starting point guard back from a long absence. The Bobcats knocked off Lemon Bay on Friday and play host to Venice on Tuesday to close out the regular season.
5. Community Christian (357, 419). The Mustangs keep chugging along with Isaiah Levine and Brandon Hill combining for 35-40 points just about every night out. With that kind of 1-2 punch, winning and losing comes down to the players around them.
When the supporting cast shows up, the Mustangs (8-7) pull off wins like this past Thursday’s 62-44 road romp at Bishop Verot. When it’s just the Levine & Hill Variety Show, they appear to top out in the low-50s, which has not been enough against the better teams on the schedule.
The Mustangs know their path to the playoffs goes through Bayshore Christian, a team that defeated them 77-51 on Jan. 19. The final week of the regular season features three games, the last two coming against IMG Academy Blue and Port Charlotte, so CCS should be good and battle-hardened for the postseason.
6. Lemon Bay (420, 489). The Manta Rays’ four wins have come against teams with MaxPreps rankings of 357 (Community Christian), 483 (DeSoto County, twice) and 644 (Oasis).
Yet, it won’t really be surprising should Lemon Bay knock off a 10-10 Bishop Verot on Tuesday. How can one square those two facts?
Easy – the record doesn’t show it, but the Mantas (4-14) have been improving over the past two weeks in fits and starts. They remain at the mercy of their perimeter shooting, which leads to the occasional blowout loss or upset, but they are growing more aggressive inside. Not all the time, mind you, but more than before.
Two winnable games against Verot and Imagine in the final week of the regular season could provide Lemon Bay with something to build on heading into the 2021-22 season.
7. DeSoto County (483, 533). Here’s something weird to say about a team ranked next to last in the area – the Bulldogs (8-10) are a legitimate threat to reach the state regionals.
DeSoto’s district lacks a dominant team, so if the Bulldogs can get some consistent scoring from the cast around Nazir Gilchrist and Kiemar Richardson, Darrel Nicklow’s young crew could surprise the likes of McKeel Academy and Discovery.
The Bulldogs had two strong showings to close out this past week, wrecking Community Christian and dominating Avon Park. Tuesday’s upcoming game with Port Charlotte is a tall order, but the Bulldogs will have their sights set on Thursday’s road trip to McKeel. That will be the true measuring-stick contest for DeSoto County heading into postseason play.
8. Imagine (498, 561). The Sharks (9-10) sort of circle the area’s teams like Pluto orbiting the rest of the solar system. That’s not to say they can’t hang. Judging by their near-miss against Community Christian, the gap is closing, if only a little.
Doubling their win total from last season to this season has been another huge step in the right direction. In fact, Imagine has more wins this season (9) than in the past two seasons combined (8).
This past week, Imagine finished a season sweep of North Fort Myers and they now stand one win away from avoiding a losing season for the first time in school history. In the Sharks’ way is Lemon Bay. If you’re an Imagine fan seeking something to hang your hopes on, how about this: The Mantas just lost to Parrish Community, a team Imagine defeated earlier this season.
Never say never, right?
