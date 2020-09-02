High school football games will look anything but typical this fall.
Fans will be required to wear masks at all times and rows will be taped off to promote social distancing. Capacity has been capped at 25 percent for all local venues for now, so tickets are at a premium.
Capacity, of course, differs depending on the venue, with schools such as Lemon Bay and Port Charlotte capping their fans around 500 while a school such as Venice is large enough to allow 2,000 — with others falling somewhere in between.
Most schools have make tickets available to players and their families first, and then will sell to the public on a first-come first-serve basis at $7 a ticket.
Some schools are offering season tickets that guarantee admission. Those who are able to get a seat will be asked to not wander or congregate throughout the stadium.
Concessions stands will be open, but they will offer somewhat different fare than fans used to buying. Only prepackaged food, such as candy, chips, water and soda will be sold — another dent in potential revenue for schools.
“Hot food is where you make your money,” North Port athletic director Tony Miller said. “Like a hamburger costs about 50 cents to make and you sell it for $3. We’d go through 100 pounds of french fries on a Friday night.
“But it’s OK, as long as we have something to sell. Now we don’t have to worry about someone prepping and someone serving. It will reduce foot traffic, too, which is nice.”
Some of the atmosphere will be the same, however.
Schools will have their bands and cheerleaders present for home games and there will still be halftime shows.
For those who won’t be able to attend, some schools — including Lemon Bay and Venice — are hoping to live stream their games for a fee.
Players will be spaced apart on the sidelines, no longer confined to the coaches’ box, and handshakes will be limited with the opposing team.
Ways of monitoring players health will be one of the few differences between Sarasota and Charlotte counties. Charlotte County is mandating temperature and wellness checks before games while Sarasota is making that optional.
“My understanding is they’re not accurate,” Venice High athletic director Pete Dombroski said of temperature checks. “I don’t think it’s right that we temperature check the players of a visiting team. That should be the responsibility of that school before they get on the bus. And if they do have a fever, what do I do? Confine them to the bus?
“It’s just like going to school. The parents know it’s their responsibility to make sure their child is healthy.”
