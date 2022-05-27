As the Indians football team handed out state championship rings this past Sunday, the 2021-22 athletic season at Venice High drew to a close.
The football team, conquerors of Class 8A competition, was the highlight of another year of impressive accomplishments at Venice.
Almost too many teams to count — football, boys and girls golf, volleyball, cross country, girls soccer, boys and girls weightlifting, wrestling, track and field, baseball, softball, boys and girls tennis and boys and girls water polo — were all represented in the regional playoffs, with several advancing to states.
Venice also produced its largest-ever group for National Signing Day as 18 athletes signed their national letters of intent to play at the next level. And that’s not even counting the 16 who signed on Early Signing Day and commitments made in private, too.
There’s plenty of reason to think that success will continue.
Looking ahead to the fall, several star players should return in what’s already setting up to be another year of can’t-miss events.
Here’s what fans can look forward to in the fall:
Key returns, fun schedule for volleyball
There’s no getting around the fact that it will be tough to replace at least two seniors in Venice’s lineup from last season.
Middle hitter Paden Keller and do-it-all player Ireland Ferguson were essential to last season’s 22-8 district championship team, but the players who should come back are promising.
Offensively, middle hitter Leah Bartlett (rising senior) and outside hitter Charley Goberville (rising sophomore) finished second and third, respectively, in kills last year, and they’ll be aided by third-year setter Ashley Reynolds (rising senior).
Defensively, libero Brighton Ferguson (rising sophomore) impressed in her freshman campaign and Jayda Lanham and Carli Waggoner, a pair of rising juniors, have shown a knack for clutch digs.
This squad is scheduled to host teams like Berkeley Prep of Tampa (24-4), Westminster Christian of Miami (26-6), Cardinal Mooney (20-8) and Lemon Bay (26-3), along with some rivalry matchups, like Fort Myers and Riverview.
Football stays close to home
The Venice High athletic department should save some money on transportation this season. The Indians play a Kickoff Classic game (vs. IMG Academy) and nine of their 10 regular season games at home — with the exception an away game 15 miles North at Riverview on Sept. 30.
The schedule is jam-packed with top-tier teams, too, as Miami Northwestern, Naples, St. Frances Academy of Baltimore and Seminole are all coming to visit Venice before September is up.
Newcomers to watch on the gridiron
The Indians football team is loaded with reinforcements to take on this daunting schedule.
At quarterback, Gaither transfer Brooks Bentley, a 3-star with offers from USF, UConn and others, threw for three touchdowns in the spring game even without some weapons he will have in the fall.
Cardinal Mooney transfers Fin Jones, a rising senior tight end, and Ryan Matulevich, a rising sophomore receiver, have both impressed coaches in spring practice, and should be substantial additions to the passing game alongside Keyon Sears, Kiki Hyppolite, Larry Shannon III and Elliot Washington II.
Individual-sport stars return
The Venice High swim, golf and cross country teams should all return special athletes this fall.
The swim team should be in for another special year, especially if Sun Preps Boys Swimmer of the Year Amadeusz Knop and Sun Preps Girls Swimmer of the Year Maeve Eckerman choose to come back to the Indians.
Though cross country will lose a pair of senior stars in Juliana Courville and Brian Williams, the girls team should stay strong with Tyler Sabadin, a rising senior, and Tori Sabadin, a rising sophomore. Tyler finished top-50 in both districts and regionals last season — finishing as a Sun Preps First Team Girls Cross Country runner — while Tori, a Second Team runner, was close behind.
In golf, the Sun Preps Girls Golfer of the Year, Hayli Snaer, a rising junior, should lead a talented Lady Indians team. The boys should boast several talented returners, too, with Harrison Adams, Gentry Gauthier, Anthony Lohbauer, John Piroli and Chapin Smith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.