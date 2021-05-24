As one school year winds down, it’s tempting to look toward the future and what’s to come this fall.
This past Friday gave fans a chance to do just that as three area high school football teams — Venice, Charlotte and Port Charlotte — played their spring football games.
The Indians and Tarpons both played against Lakeland and Manatee — at Powell-Davis Stadium in Venice — for one-half of football.
Venice was the only area team to emerge victorious, beating Lakeland and Manatee as the Tarpons lost two close matchups and the Pirates lost on the road to North Fort Myers by one point in overtime.
Here were some observations that stuck out to our Sun Preps writers:
Venice looks even better
It’s not often that a team can be better after losing five players to Division-I programs in the offseason, but Venice might pull it off.
Not only did the Indians’ newcomers — including quarterback Ryan Browne, receiver Omari Hayes and tight end Austin Bray — each score touchdowns on Friday night, but they were each heavily involved in the offense.
If that weren’t enough, some Venice returners such as cornerback Elliot Washington, defensive end Damon Wilson, offensive lineman David Raney, cornerback/receiver Myles Weston, receiver Jayshon Platt and running back Da’Marion Escort have already earned offers to Division-I programs — with Washington and Wilson earning offers from some of the top college football teams in the country.
The Indians’ new offense
Like any other year, the Indians are tailoring their offense to the talent they have.
Last year, that meant spreading out several offensive weapons — Platt, Weston Wolff, Steffan Johnson, Weston and Keyon Sears — to suit the skillset of pocket passer Colin Blazek.
Even though that offense helped Venice win 10 games and reach the regional final, it looks like coach John Peacock is making changes once again.
For instance, the Indians’ first drive featured jet sweeps — one with Sears and one with Hayes — on two of the first three plays. Not only might Venice’s offense feature creative plays like this to get the ball into hands of its fastest players, but it might also open up read-option plays for Browne at quarterback.
If that weren’t enough, Hayes — who had seven catches for 125 yards and four total touchdowns in the spring game — could be one of the more elusive players to don the green and white.
Wilson is a game changer
If it weren’t already obvious enough from the college programs — like Florida, Miami, Florida State and Alabama — that have offered him to come play for them, rising-junior Damon Wilson is a matchup nightmare for opposing offensive linemen.
If Wilson is doubled, it opens up an opportunity for one of his teammates like fellow rising-junior Trenton Kintigh to wreak havoc.
If he isn’t double-covered, the opposing quarterback will have to keep an eye out.
Wilson had no trouble breaking through both the Lakeland and Manatee offensive lines as he recorded a pair of sacks in the spring game.
Tarpons might miss Busha
The Charlotte offense was almost entirely made up by quarterback John Busha last year. The senior ran for over 1,000 yards and passed for over 1,300 yards as he powered the Tarpons to the regional playoffs.
This fall, however, Busha will be gone and new quarterback Mason Henderson started on Friday.
Henderson had some moments — including hitting freshman receiver Brady Hall for what looked like a 45-yard touchdown, but was called back due to a holding penalty — but largely struggled.
Charlotte was shut out in its half against Lakeland and scored just once in a 12-7 loss to Manatee.
It will likely take some time for Henderson and his receivers to get on the same page.
Charlotte defense looking strong
While the offense struggled, Charlotte’s defense — specifically its front seven — kept it in its two games as it allowed just 19 points.
The Tarpons’ front seven, which features standout returners like Cael Newton, Connor Trim, Nelson Daniels and Logan Pritchard, put pressure on opposing quarterbacks and contained running backs.
That could wind up being the theme of the season for a Tarpons team that is relying on several inexperienced players to step into go-to roles.
Augustin poised for breakout
Brayan Augustin made an impact as a sophomore in every facet of the game.
On offense he had three catches for 50 yards and one carry for 3 yards. As a safety on defense, he made 40 tackles (3 for loss). Finally, on special teams he returned 11 kickoffs — averaging 22.4 yards per return.
Augustin should ratchet up that production, and showed flashes of his potential on Friday night.
The rising-junior is coming off an appearance in the high school track and field state meet for the long jump — showcasing his athletic capabilities.
PC has a new QB
Bryce Eaton is firmly ensconced as the Pirates’ successor to Logan Rogers at quarterback. His passing game is a work in progress (more on that in a moment), but his scrambling and ability to throw on the run to his non-passing arm side kept North Fort Myers’ defense from keying solely on Pirates running back Jay Pelham.
Pelham could run wild
Pelham will rush for more than 1,000 yards as a senior. Not once on Friday did he have a negative play, finishing with 178 yards on 19 carries. Port Charlotte’s offensive line proved physical enough, as well, to allow the Pirates to win in short-yardage situations. The only hiccup was in the passing game, where neither Eaton nor Christian Weatherhead could get the ball to playmaker Alex Perry in anything resembling space. Perhaps play-action is in order?
Pirates defense a work in progress
Port Charlotte’s defense is going to be an 11-player effort. Port Charlotte’s secondary is long, lean and speedy, but also painfully young and was exposed throughout the night by North Fort Myers. Mostly it was due to allowing too much cushion against short passing plays, but the real damage came on blown assignments allowing a Red Knights receiver to run free. Expect the secondary to tighten up on coverage with experience, but they will need a consistent push up front from the defensive line and linebackers to reduce coverage time.
